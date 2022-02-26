It is admired the world over as an exquisite depiction of maternal grief. But Michelangelo’s Pieta has overshadowed two other moving sculptures on the same subject by the Renaissance giant.
That is why Florence’s Opera del Duomo museum in Italy is putting on display together for the first time all three versions of the Virgin Mary mourning over the body of her son Jesus Christ.
The Tuscan museum’s original Bandini goes on show Thursday alongside casts of the Pieta and Rondanini, which are on loan from the Vatican Museums.
Photo: REUTERS
Positioned to face each other in an intimate setting, there are striking contrasts between these variations, which mark different phases in the life of the artist, who died aged 88 in 1564.
The museum’s director, Timothy Verdon, said it was a unique opportunity to “observe Michelangelo’s intellectual maturation on the theme of the sacred.”
The exhibition, which runs until Aug. 1, “highlights the link between life and art in this religious sculptor, who served the popes for most of his career.”
The Pieta housed at the Vatican — masterfully executed when Michelangelo was not yet 25 years old — amazed his contemporaries, who were dazzled by the beauty of this virgin, clothed in billowing drapery.
The artist rejected criticism that his Mary was too youthful, saying purity kept women beautiful.
Mary cradles her 33-year old son, whose serene expression suggests he could almost be sleeping in a nod to the coming resurrection — the rising of Jesus from the dead in Christian belief.
This sculpture was damaged by a Hungarian hammer-wielding attacker in 1972, and the restored work of art is now protected behind bulletproof glass.
Centuries earlier, Michelangelo himself — dissatisfied with the Bandini, his second pieta — attacked it with a hammer, leaving marks which can still be seen today on Jesus’ shoulder and Mary’s hand.
This version was done when the then-72-year old artist was suffering from depression. Convinced death was near, Michelangelo took a vow of poverty and placed religion at the center of his life.
He lent his own features and beard to the character of Nicodemus, who dominates the Bandini, shielding Jesus, Mary Magdalene and Mary, who here has lost her earlier timeless beauty.
The Rondanini is without doubt the most surprising: stunningly modern, this stripped-down sculpture, about two meters high, was begun around 1552, when the artist was nearly 80 years old.
It was found in his home in Rome, where he worked until his death. Juxtaposing the three works “allows us to measure the evolution of Michelangelo’s style over the 50 years that separate the first pieta from the other two, and the even more drastic and striking change between the last two,” Verdon said.
The last pieta feels unfinished and far removed from the aesthetic canons of the time, but experts also see it as a message of faith and the importance of looking beyond appearances to the essential.
Gone is the rich drapery, gone are the supporting characters.
Mary and her son, whose faces and bodies are reduced to sketches, are once again represented alone in an extreme simplicity that reinforces the spiritual power of Michelangelo Buonarroti’s last work.
Feb. 21 to Feb. 27 By the end of February 2000, Taiwan’s mobile phone users had surpassed those with landlines. It was a quick surge for the industry, as just three years prior the coverage rate was 7 percent, according to the 2001 book Covering the Sky with One Hand: The Telecommunications Wars between the Four Heavenly Kings (隻手遮天: 大哥大四天王的電信大戰) by Peng Shu-fen (彭淑芬). By the end of 2000, it was at 75 percent. “Although the battle for the mobile phone market was fierce, compared to other foreign markets, [Taiwan’s] developed quite rationally,” Peng writes. “Unlike Hong Kong, for example, there was
A couple of years ago a friend got in touch with me. Her son, a nurse at a local hospital, needed a place to stay. His hospital was technically in violation of the government regulations, which strictly apportion hospital beds based on an area’s population. Its operator, politically well-connected, simply ignored those rules and built the hospital, giving the area unneeded capacity. The twelfth-floor patient wards, superfluous, were used as makeshift dorms for the nurses. NURSES: EXPLOITED SERFS Because the nurses were on-site even on their alleged days off or during sleeping hours, the hospital, perpetually short of staff, would ruthlessly yank
When is a scooter helmet not really a helmet? When it’s a piece of art. Far from the drab and ordinary, Paul Ashworth’s helmet glistens with silver and gold. Snarling serpentine dragons adorn the sides and across the back the word Taiwan is proudly displayed. “I cherish it,” said Ashworth, 55, an onshore wind farm engineer who has lived in Taichung for two years. “I brought it to work the next day to show everyone.” Ashworth and others are a different breed of customer in the niche market of custom painted motorcycles and their accompanying helmets. Their purchasing reasons tend to be less
Yosifu Kacaw thought National Geographic just wanted to chat about indigenous contemporary art. But at the end of the meeting, they announced: “You’re it. You will be the host!” A confused Yosifu realized that it was a test. The production team had been searching for a co-host with British anthropologist Julian Davison for their upcoming special on the Austronesian migration, which is widely believed to have originated in Taiwan and spread as far as Madagascar, New Zealand and Hawaii. The gregarious, animated Edinburgh-based Amis painter certainly has the personality for the task. But not only did he have no experience, he was