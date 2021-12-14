At a garment factory on the outskirts of Myanmar’s biggest city, Zin Mar Htun has been working through the night — doing unpaid overtime in a desperate attempt to keep her job.
Myanmar’s clothing factories have cut more than 250,000 jobs since the military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, unleashing economic turmoil and triggering sanctions against the ruling generals that anti-junta protesters want to see extended.
Trade unions, which have been at the fore of protests since the coup, are urging foreign fashion firms and governments to sever trade ties to pressure the military, though many low-paid garment workers like Zin Mar Htun fear they would pay the price.
Photo: AP
“It is possible to live and eat only because there are factories,” Zin Mar Htun said during a rare day off from sewing clothes at a plant that supplies European fashion labels.
“Without this job, I would become a beggar. I know nothing but sewing,” she said, adding that her monthly salary had dropped to 180,000 kyat, about US$100, since bosses stopped paying for overtime.
A survey of 400 workers — 290 from garment and shoe factories, some of them already unemployed — found 97 percent did not support the unions’ campaign for broader sanctions, according to the Workers’ Solidarity League of Burma, a nonprofit.
Photo: AP
Heeding the demands of unions and rights groups for tougher action, the European Parliament called in October for a swift review of EU trade benefits that helped Myanmar’s garment exports skyrocket over the last decade.
Aided by the bloc’s Everything But Arms (EBA) trade scheme, which allows tax-free exports from developing countries, the sector made up 30 percent of all exports in 2019, worth US$6.5 billion, and up from less than US$1 billion in 2011, UN data shows.
Critics say EBA status, which is granted to countries committed to protecting human rights, no longer applies to Myanmar following the death of an estimated 1,200 civilians since Feb. 1 and worsening labor conditions.
“The coup reversed the progress made during the democratization process, thereby undermining the conditions for granting EBA references,” the EU Parliament said in an Oct. 7 resolution.
RIGHTS ROLLBACK
Before the military deposed Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was jailed last week on charges of incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules, Myanmar’s garment factories employed some 700,000 people — mostly young women supporting rural families.
Since the coup, union leaders from the sector have used established networks to mobilise workers in strikes and protests.
In a sector already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, factory zones have been placed under martial law and attacked by arsonists, and unionists have been targeted as 10 years of hard-won labor rights are rolled back, labor campaigners said.
More than 250,000 jobs were lost in the first half of this year and hours were slashed by more than half for those who remained, according to the UN’s labor agency, the International Labour Organization (ILO).
In the economic and political chaos, the interests of some factory bosses and the military have aligned, campaigners said, citing reports of them collaborating to root out union leaders and other organizers.
“(Workers are) being dragged out of their homes in the middle of the night to be arrested and those in military or police custody are being brutally tortured even to the point of death,” global union IndustriALL wrote to the European Commission.
The military junta could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Geneva-based union federation has also backed a campaign by more than 180 Myanmar unions and civil society groups for foreign governments and companies to cut all economic ties with the country.
One of the campaign’s leaders, Khaing Zar Aung, president of the Industrial Workers Federation of Myanmar, said the potential for mass job losses was outweighed by the millions of people who were already “starving” due to the coup’s economic impact.
In April, the UN warned that up to 12 million people could be pushed into poverty by next year — levels not seen since 2005 — with Myanmar “on the brink of economic collapse.”
Khaing Zar Aung, also a central committee member of the Confederation of Trade Unions Myanmar, which she said voted unanimously in support of sanctions, dismissed the survey of 400 workers who were almost all against the measures.
“I can get 4,000 or 40,000 signatures of workers who agreed,” she said by phone from Germany, outlining plans to collect donations to support those put out of work if tougher sanctions come into force. “We are doing what we believe.”
’RACE TO THE BOTTOM’
But critics say deeper economic sanctions could do irreversible damage to the sector and put workers at further risk.
Fashion labels that have helped drive improvements in labor conditions would likely be among the first to pull out, said Richard Horsey, a former ILO representative in Myanmar. “Those brands that have higher standards would be stripped out of the market and it would become a race to the bottom,” he said.
Producers with less concern for labor rights would likely fill the vacuum, as Western labels shift production to competitors such as China, Cambodia or Bangladesh — a potential death knell for the industry, he said.
European labels H&M, Marks & Spencer and Primark said they were committed to Myanmar workers, as the Ethical Trade Initiative, a UK-based supply chain watchdog, conducts an assessment of current conditions in the country The report is due to be completed early next year.
“In the meantime, we remain committed to all orders and our current suppliers,” a Primark spokesperson said.
At the Roo Win factory in Yangon, which also supplies European fashion labels, lunch breaks have been slashed to 15 minutes, said Nyo Nyo Tan, a machine operator.
Staff are threatened and harassed if they fail to meet rising production targets, and union leaders and other dissenters had been fired by factory bosses, she added.
But she said working under deteriorating conditions was better than not working at all.
“We rely on (business from) other countries,” she said, adding that she was not aware of the sanctions campaign. “I would like to request that brands do not leave.”
After the third tour bus arrives, depositing its 50 or so test-takers at the driving school’s track in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), I’ve had enough. I’ve been sitting under the sun for the previous hour waiting to be assigned a place so I can complete the last two parts of my driving test: the track test and road test. But I haven’t yet been assigned a place because the document required to register is on another bus — the one that just arrived. Dozens of students are already crowded out front of a tiny office at the entrance
Never again! This is what I decided after my first walk along the Nenggao-Andongjun trail (能高安東軍), an experience full of miserable weather, hypothermia, sketchy water sources, difficulty finding the trail and horrible overgrowth. I would never do this trail again, at least not in bad weather, and certainly not south to north again. But hikers are known to have short memories for unpleasant experiences, so when I was recently asked to work as porter for a trip along this route (in the same direction), I agreed to the job despite my misgivings. Normally, this route is done from north to
Over the past three decades, I’ve been very fortunate to spend a good deal of time in Taiwan’s mountains. I’ve driven cars, ridden motorcycles and buses and hitchhiked along cross-island highways and other scenic roads. I’ve hiked to the top of a score or more of the Baiyue (百嶽) — 100 mountains above 3,000 meters that, back in the early 1970s, were chosen from among Taiwan’s 250-plus highest peaks for their beauty and uniqueness. On the South Section Two (南二段) trail, which connects the hot springs resort of Dongpu (東埔) in Nantou County with Siangyang National Forest Recreation Area (向陽國家森林遊樂區) in
Dec. 13 to Dec. 19 On a good day, workers digging the 5,483m-long Anshuo Tunnel (安朔隧道) made two meters of progress. While the brittle rock was easy to blast through, it also collapsed easily, and the crew proceeded carefully as any mishap could set them back weeks. “We worked around the clock, but we often moved forward just the lengths of two desks,” recalls construction supervisor Shih Ching-pian (施清覑) in the South Link Report (南鐵報導) newspaper. The Anshuo Tunnel is the second longest of 36 tunnels blasted through the Central Mountain Range to build the South Link Railway (南迴鐵路), which was the