With many upcoming free screenings and festivals completely booked out, cinema buffs need not despair. There are still a few options available at no cost, but those interested better get moving quickly. The Taipei Limitless Film Festival (台北無限影展), which features pieces about people with physical and mental disabilities, had sold out as of yesterday afternoon.
While there are no tickets left for the New Taipei City International Documentary Festival’s month-long online program, it has made available until Tuesday a selection of 11 previous winners of the New Taipei City Documentary Awards -- and the best part is that they’ve added a discussion with the director after each film.
The diverse program and relatively short running times make for a colorful and thought-provoking kaleidoscope of the less apparent aspects of Taiwanese society: Adju (歌舞的我們) refers to a Paiwan word that has in modern times become a term for indigenous LGBTQ people and explores queer indentity, Vespas, Typhoons and Diplomats (偉士牌、颱風、外交) looks at early expat bands in the 1980s and Glad Rags (酒與妹仔) features hostess club staff who try to overturn their profession’s negative image and fight for labor rights. For more information, visit www.ntpcdf.tw.
Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Cultural Affairs Department
The Taipei Women’s Center’s winter free screening program kicks off on Sunday with North Country, which tells the tale of the first class-action sexual harassment lawsuit in the US. The program focuses heavily on LGBTQ and women’s rights issues, from surrogacy for lesbian parents in Illegal Mother (非法母親) to a little girl who is sent to live with her uncle and his transgender partner in Close-knit.
Those interested in human rights issues can also check out Sunday’s free screening of Me and My Condemned Son (我的兒子是死刑犯), which is part of National 228 Memorial Museum’s long-running Human Rights Film Festival. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s schedule has been greatly reduced, but staff say they’ll get back on track next year.
The documentary features three local inmates who were on death row — including MRT random killer Cheng Chieh (鄭捷). The three families deal with their sons’ condemnation differently — the first subject’s parents tried everything to save him, the second one’s mother found the death penalty appropriate, and Cheng’s parents fell somewhere in the middle.
Photo courtesy of atmovies.com
“When their son does something like that, what’s most excruciating for them is that the question [of why they did it] will probably never be answered,” Cheng’s lawyer Huang Chih-hao (黃致豪) says in the trailer. It’s not just the pain of what their child did, they become social pariahs themselves, as evidenced by what’s currently happening to the parents of the three young men who viciously beat a college student after a minor traffic scrape.
Even director Lee Chia-hua (李家驊) has drawn much public flak and verbal abuse for trying to portray these people beyond their crimes — someone told him once that if he liked death row inmates so much, he should take them home and care for them.
“But if we cannot sit down and calmly understand that death row inmates are human too, then we can never have a rational debate over capital punishment,” he says in an Taiwan International Documentary Festival interview.
Photo courtesy of National 228 Memorial Museum
Finally, if anime and cartoons are your thing, there are still quite a few tickets left to the month-long free festival at the Taoyuan Arts Cinema. Visit www.taoyuan.arts-cinema.com for more information.
Event Notes
What: Taipei Women’s Center’s Winter Cinema
When: Sunday to Dec 24
Where: Taipei Women’s Center (台北婦女館, 3F, 101, Bangka Blvd, Taipei City (台北市艋舺大道101號3樓)
On the Net: reurl.cc/EZDpY0
Event Notes
What: 228 Human Rights Film Festival: Me and my Condemned Son (我的兒子是死刑犯)
When: Sunday at 2pm
Where: National 228 Memorial Museum, 54, Nanhai Road, Taipei City (台北市南海路54號)
On the Net: bit.ly/3Fu9bke
To plan a return to Taiwan in early October, I began calling the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) COVID hotline in late July to arrange quarantine accommodations. Taiwan requires all incoming travelers to stay in quarantine hotels paid at their own expense. Due to a chronic illness, I have an almost absurd number of dietary restrictions and am highly sensitive to mold. Eating a typical Taiwanese lunchbox (or any sugars or starches) or staying in a moldy room can make me sick, and this could be compounded horribly were I trapped in a bad situation for the required 14-day quarantine
The government released its latest population data for the Beautiful Island last week, and the numbers augur ill. Taiwan continues to age at an alarming rate. For the first time in its history, the working age population between 15 and 64 fell from census to census, declining 169,000 to 16.54 million. The number of people over 65 in Taiwan is now at 3.67 million, nearly 16 percent of the population. The population is also falling, some of that due to people overseas having their household registrations canceled after being gone for more than two years due to COVID. According to
Nov. 15 to Nov. 21 Qianhua Village (乾華) was once the most populous settlement in the hills of Shihmen District (石門), just off Taiwan’s north coast. Boasting 60-odd households, it was known for its black tea, and was home to Qianhua Elementary School, which accepted students from two other nearby locales. You won’t find the village on Google Maps today because it was razed in the early 1970s to make way for the nation’s first nuclear power plant. The Lien family (練), who made up about 80 percent of Qianhua’s residents, scattered across northern Taiwan, and the school was moved to nearby
A study combining linguistic, genetic and archaeological evidence has traced the origins of the family of languages including modern Japanese, Korean, Turkish and Mongolian and the people who speak them to millet farmers who inhabited a region in northeastern China about 9,000 years ago. The findings detailed on Wednesday document a shared genetic ancestry for the hundreds of millions of people who speak what the researchers call Transeurasian languages across an area stretching more than 8,000km. The findings illustrate how humankind’s embrace of agriculture following the Ice Age powered the dispersal of some of the world’s major language families. Millet was an