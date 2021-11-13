The National Guoguang Opera Company’s (國立國光劇團) is premiering an R-rated show this weekend — well, for Peking Opera standards at least.
Phaedra/Phaedra — A Dream of Passion (極西之地有個費特兒) is the company’s second production drawing from the titular Greek tragedy, but company CEO Chang Yu-hua (張育華) says the upcoming performance is completely different from their 2019 collaboration with Singapore’s Siong Leng Musical Association (湘靈音樂社).
With an entirely Taiwanese creative force working with Dutch and Mexican drama consultants for over a year, the show fuses classic opera techniques and aesthetics with puppet theater, electronic sounds, visual installations and a Greek-styled chorus. The performance is in Mandarin with Chinese and English surtitles.
Photo courtesy of National Guoguang Opera Company
“We aim to use a Taiwanese perspective, Eastern aesthetics and the exquisite performance techniques of our actors … to present to the world a contemporary version of Phaedra that’s starkly different from what Western audiences are used to,” she says. “This production breaks national, stylistic, linguistic and cultural boundaries and is a fusion of East and West, tradition and modernity.”
There is no Phaedra in the opera; instead the story features a queen from another land who has similarly fallen deeply in love with her stepson. Sensually portrayed by Golden Melody-winning Chu An-li (朱安麗), the queen becomes entangled within her erotic fantasies and her kingdom’s power struggles, and is torn between acute desires in her dreams and the mounting pressures of reality.
Despite the emphasis on eroticism, none of it is overly explicit, although what’s shown is still considered R-rated for Peking Opera, which relies more on subtle motifs and imagery. Chu is seen biting her flowing sleeves in one scene, and in a bedroom scene with the king, she is seen lying face down on the stage and even takes off her shoe at one point. “That’s very daring for Peking Opera already,” Chang says.
Photo courtesy of National Guoguang Opera Company
The sensuality is further highlighted through modern dance, as the red-clad chorus pops up here and there, holding red sticks that “meld erotic love, punishment and violence all together,” the company’s press release states.
Many of the young production talent hail from non-opera backgrounds. There are three different clans (bird, bear and snake) in the opera, and designer Lee Yu-shen (李育昇) came up with distinct costumes that represent each animal, while balancing tradition and the flair of Haute Couture.
Composer Cheng I-liy (鄭伊里) is versed in Western and electronic music, and struggled with melding it with opera. Interestingly, since Peking Opera allows for much flexibility in terms of singing speed and diction, some of the electronic parts have to be played live to match the singing and traditional orchestra.
Photo courtesy of National Guoguang Opera Company
After the two showings in Taipei, the team will gather feedback and continue to refine the performance with Dutch production consultant Robert Van Den Bos and Mexican dramaturge Ximena Escalante for future international performances.
“Before when our company went abroad, it was completely from our point of view. This time, we really want to explore the new possibilities of traditional opera and to surpass our existing limits,” Chang says. “Is there only one way to represent tradition?”
What: Phaedra/Phaedra — A Dream of Passion (極西之地有個費特兒)
When: Today and tomorrow at 2:30pm
Where: Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center (臺灣戲曲中心), 751 Wenlin Rd, Taipei City (台北士林區文林路751號)
Admission: Only NT$1,500 and NT$2,000 tickets are available for both shows
Details: In Mandarin with Chinese and English surtitles
On the Net: www.opentix.life/event/1431172567083958274
Between 1988 and 1990 archaeologists excavated a limestone cave known as the Xiaoma site in Taitung County’s Chenggong Township (成功), near the famed arches of Sansiantai (三仙台). Found at the site was the only pre-Neolithic burial in Taiwan, dated by associated marine shells back to between 6,200-5,700 years. A skeleton was pulled from that burial and then stored in a National Taiwan University (NTU) museum for nearly three decades. The area north of Chenggong once hosted Changbin Culture (長濱文化), a pre-ceramic society whose most well-known site is Baxian Cave, now a tourist stop off Provincial Highway 11. That culture is
Nov. 8 to Nov.14 A 10-year-old Chuang Ling (莊靈) recalls sleeping on top of one of the 772 large crates on the Chung Ting (中鼎號) warship as it made its way across the Taiwan Strait in December 1948. About 320 of these boxes contained artifacts from the National Palace Museum in Nanjing. On the verge of losing the Chinese Civil War, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) were trying to transport as many valuables as they could to Taiwan as part of their massive retreat. Two more shipments of national treasures would reach Keelung harbor in early 1949, making a
Syuhai (旭海) is a small hot spring and fishing village at the end of the road on the Pacific coast of Pingtung County. Just beyond lies a section of wild coastline stretching north to Taitung County, now designated as the Alangyi Historic Trail (阿塱壹古道). Hikers ply this route daily, leaving nothing but footprints, just as people have done here for centuries. Now protected as a nature reserve, this is a wonderful chance to see why this island earned itself the name of Formosa. Our guided hike began at the trail’s south end in Syuhai. Stepping out onto the rocky beach,
Only two men in the Communist Party’s history have ever written a so-called historical resolution. China is waiting to see whether President Xi Jinping (習近平) becomes the third. The first official declaration on Chinese history in 40 years is set to top the agenda when the ruling party huddles this week in the last major meeting before a twice-a-decade congress next year, where Xi’s expected to break precedent and secure a third term to extend his indefinite rule. Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) historical resolutions came at critical junctures in the nation’s trajectory and enabled their authors to dominate party