A flashy cop with a taste for fast cars falls from grace following the leak of spine-chilling footage of a brutal interrogation gone wrong.
Not the plot of a blockbuster thriller, but the vivid reality of a story that has gripped Thailand in recent weeks and spotlighted police corruption that experts say infects almost every level of society in the kingdom.
The case of Thitisan Utthanaphon, a former police station chief in a rural province — nicknamed “Joe Ferrari” for his extravagant lifestyle — has fired up calls for reform.
Photo: AFP
The 41-year-old stands accused of murder, abuse of power and other offenses after a drug suspect was suffocated with six plastic bags wrapped around his head in an alleged attempt to extort about US$60,000.
The incident was initially hushed up and recorded as an amphetamine overdose until a lawyer revealed the cause of death in a Facebook post.
In a move typical of the networks of patronage that critics say underpin systemic corruption, Thitisan was then transferred to a regional police bureau in a nearby province — commanded by the father of his television-presenter girlfriend.
Photo: AFP
But worse was to come for him: another lawyer released a chilling video leaked by a junior policeman that appeared to show Thitisan suffocating the handcuffed suspect while other officers held him down.
The footage went viral, shocking the kingdom and prompting police to arrest Thitisan and several other officers.
Thitisan denies all the charges against him.
Sittra Biabungkerd, the lawyer who released the video, said he did it to stop police “helping each other to get away” with murder.
“Many people may think that interrogating suspects using black plastic bags no longer goes on because times have changed,” he said.
“But this case shows that in reality it still goes on in secret.”
FLASH COP, FAST CARS
Revelations about Thitisan’s wealthy lifestyle and a string of celebrity relationships made headlines after his arrest.
Investigators told local media he owned a luxury mansion in Bangkok, a fleet of 42 top-end cars including a US$1.5 million Lamborghini Aventador and had a personal fortune estimated at US$18 million — all on a police superintendent’s salary of around US$1,300 a month.
Activist Srisuwan Janya said the anti-money laundering authority has been asked to investigate Thitisan’s wealth.
“It is impossible that a man with some 40,000-baht salary can have 40 cars including luxury cars,” Srisuwan said.
Some of Thitisan’s substantial wealth came from auctioning hundreds of imported luxury cars seized by Thai customs, according to senior officers quoted in local media.
Investigators are due to hand over their findings to the National Anti-Corruption Commission on September 24 before deciding whether to forward the case to the state prosecutor.
UPHILL REFORM
After taking power as army chief in a 2014 coup, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha vowed to eradicate corruption.
Seven years on, the Joe Ferrari case shows how little has been achieved in stamping out police malpractice, and observers hold out little hope of serious change.
Reform has been a “spectacular failure” because those connected to the top are shielded by “protection and favoritism” and whistleblowers are punished or silenced, said analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Chulalongkorn University.
In an attempt to kickstart police reform, the government approved a draft amendment to the National Police Act early this year.
But the draft remains under deliberation in parliament, moving at a snail’s pace as committee members — some of them former policemen — haggle over the details.
Since the Prayut administration depends on police support, it is careful about reform, said lecturer Paul Chambers of Naresuan University.
“The only change which the Joe Ferrari case will likely spur is that rogue cops take greater care to hide the illegal activities in which they engage,” Chambers said, pointing to repeated past efforts to reform the police.
“None have worked and none are likely to anytime soon.”
Royal Thai Police Chief Suwat Jangyodsuk has blamed the current scandal on “one bad apple.”
But public trust in the khaki-uniformed police force has long been eroded.
Almost every Thai entrepreneur, whether their business is legal or not, is familiar with paying local police just to operate — from motorcycle taxi riders and street food hawkers to brothel owners and drug traffickers.
Nearly half of Thais said they had paid bribes to the police in the previous 12 months, according to a study by Transparency International published in November last year. And Thailand’s economic crisis, fueled by the pandemic, has only made corruption worse, with police given more power to enforce COVID-related laws.
Thailand has lost 19 places in Transparency International’s corruption ranking since 2014, and now stands 104th out of 180 countries.
Afghan youth rights activist Wazhma Sayle says she was shocked to see a photograph online, apparently of women dressed in black all-enveloping niqabs and gowns, staging a demonstration in support of the country’s new Taliban rulers at Kabul University. The 36-year-old, who is based in Sweden, later posted a photograph of herself on Twitter dressed in a bright green and silver dress captioned: “This is Afghan culture & how we dress! Anything less then this does not represent Afghan women!” “It’s a fight for our identity,” Sayle said in a telephone interview. “I don’t want to be identified the way Taliban showed
In an industrial unit on the outskirts of Taipei chefs are plating meals that will never be served in a restaurant: welcome to the world of “ghost kitchens.” Even before the pandemic sent an earthquake through the global restaurant trade, the “Amazonification” of commercial kitchens was well underway, but coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions have fueled explosive growth in Asia. The recent boom in food delivery apps meant customers were already used to having restaurant quality meals quickly delivered to their homes. To meet that demand a growing number of restaurants set up delivery only kitchens — also known as “cloud kitchens”
Late last week the commentariat was stirred by a TVBS poll published on Thursday showing that pro-China dinosaur, college professor and fringe presidential contender Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) was leading establishment dinosaur Eric Chu (朱立倫) 30.6 percent to 27.5 percent in a poll of Chinese National Party (KMT) members. Current KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), considered “youthful” at nearly 50, trailed with a dismal 12.8 percent. TVBS is generally regarded as pro-KMT and so would have little reason to diddle the numbers, which show that Chu, the fair-haired boy of the party’s elites, has been in a slide since the beginning of
As we packed up our riverbed camp on a sunny Sunday morning, we looked upstream to the unknown terrain ahead, wondering what surprises lay there. Would we come out on the other side? Or would we be forced to turn around and return to the start, heads hanging low? We had come to the end of the road and were now about to blaze our own trail through over 40km of wilderness to the foot of Jade Mountain. The day before we had gotten a ride up Provincial Highway 29, which follows the Nanzihsian River (楠梓仙溪) through rural Kaohsiung all the