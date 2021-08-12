By the time he reached his 60s Isaac Hendley could look back proudly on his life as a shoemaker in 18th century London. But when he looked forward he could only see the shame of being “passed to his parish” since his “bodily infirmities” meant the end of his independence and self-reliance.
After a year of grappling with his physical deterioration and fears that “he should come to want,” Hendley took his own life in 1797. An inquest recorded the state of his mind according to the testimonies of friends and colleagues.
Hendley was not alone. A study by Ella Sbaraini, a historian at Cambridge university, published in the journal Social History of Medicine, has found that many older people who took their own lives in the 18th century in England struggled with pain, loneliness and fear of dependency.
Photo: Reuters
Sbaraini scoured records of more than 100 inquest hearings deposited in archives in London, Kent, Cumbria, Essex, Suffolk and Bath, to build up a picture of suicide.
Based on witness evidence, she found that older people who took their life were preoccupied with concerns about loneliness, memory loss, financial vulnerability and worries about becoming a burden on others. Nevertheless, in almost all the cases she studied the inquest verdict was insanity, or non compos mentis.
“The people described in these documents were suffering from a range of age-related illnesses and disabilities, as well as distressing social and financial problems,” said Sabraini. “Many showed great determination to seek out help but they lived at a time when the kind of support now available just wasn’t there.”
Photo: AFP
For her study, Sabraini defined older people as those over the age of 50, in line with life expectancy in the 18th century. Three-quarters of the inquests she studied were suicides by men.
One case that struck her as especially poignant was that of John Braithwate, who drowned himself in Egremont, Cumbria, in 1803. He suffered with “confusion in his head and giddiness and want of recollection” and of frustration that he “could not recollect the most common words and could not express what he wanted to say,” the inquest recorded.
On one occasion, having gone fishing with a friend Braithwate “did not know how he had got home nor what he had done with, nor where he had left, his horse.”
While playing cards he uncharacteristically “broke out into a most violent frenzy without any cause.”
One of his servants said he had “complained much of uneasiness and being afflicted and sayd there must be an end.” He even asked “if she wd put an end to him – he sayd he cd not do it himself.”
Braithwaite had remarked that “he thought it hard that the almighty shd afflict him in that manner,” and he told his surgeon that “death wd be a blessing to him.”
Sarah Fenwick ended her life four months after her husband died. She had moved in with her adult daughter, who “several times told her mother that her family was large and ha[d] perswaded her to go into the workhouse.”
Martha Fuller, a weaver’s wife who killed herself in 1792, had “about twenty years past … the misfortune to loose a child,” her husband said. It had “affected her brain so much” she had attempted “to destroy herself” at the time.
“While memory loss, confusion and behavior changes are now well-known signs of dementia, there was far less understanding and support available in the 1700s,” Sbaraini said.
“For independent, respected, people to lose their grip on the behaviors expected by their community, including politeness and self-control, it must have been extremely distressing. History reminds us how important it is to make sure older people feel a strong sense of purpose and a valued part of society.”
Opening up the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control (CDC) pages on vaccines for COVID-19 will teach a simple fact: Not a single COVID-19 vaccine currently in use has completed the formal US FDA approval process. Instead, all vaccine approvals have been via an emergency use authorization (EUA) prior to completion of the Phase III data collection and analysis. The US permits manufacturers to present interim results for the Phase III process to gain approval. Indeed, the AstraZeneca vaccine, which flows through this writer’s veins, isn’t approved in the US at all. Let that put
Aug. 9 to Aug. 15 When Wang Chiu-hwa (王秋華) announced that she wanted to be an architect, her mother responded, “Perhaps you can marry an architect and help him sharpen his pencils.” It was the early 1940s, and women were virtually unheard of in the profession in China. So Wang didn’t pursue her dream in China, nor did she after she fled with her parents to Taiwan in 1949 following the Chinese Civil War. She did, however, earn a master’s degree in architecture from Columbia University that year and spent the next three decades working in New York City with Percival Goodman
For much of the year, Kaohsiung’s residents enjoy a sunny climate. When the weather becomes inhospitable, the city’s various museums are a good option. A ONCE-MIGHTY INDUSTRY Taiwan’s centuries-old sugar trade entered the industrial era in 1902, when a state-of-the-art sugar-processing facility in what’s now Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭) began operations. This 20-hectare complex hasn’t produced any sugar since 1999, but it remains largely intact. Renamed the Taiwan Sugar Museum (台灣糖業博物館), it preserves not only various buildings but also agricultural machinery and several narrow-gauge locomotives. Near the sidings where the rolling stock is kept, a former warehouse contains several exhibits. This isn’t
Last month, several local news platforms, including the Liberty Times (Chinese-language sister paper of the Taipei Times), reported that a newly-married Taiwanese man had used social media to ask how other people dispose of biandang (便當, bento) lunchboxes once they’ve eaten the contents. During his bachelor existence, he admitted, he always threw empty bento boxes in with other non-recyclable solid trash. After his wedding, however, his wife instructed him to clean food containers thoroughly using dishwashing liquid, wait for them to dry out and then separate them for recycling. Curious if this was a common practice, he posted a question