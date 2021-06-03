The theme of the indignities of post-feminist motherhood is always fresh. And yet the past year seems to have rendered the wound more raw than ever. Eliane Glaser’s Motherhood: A Manifesto has already generated social media coverage galore for the assertions that “motherhood is the unfinished business of feminism” and “the cult of the perfect mother must end.”
Who would disagree with these statements? But these things need saying and loudly, especially when “the pandemic is amplifying bias against working mothers,” to quote a recent typical headline.
And yet what are the solutions on offer that haven’t already been proposed decades ago by, say, Betty Friedan or Simone de Beauvoir, both, happily, quoted here.
Glaser homes in on the awkward truths: “Modern motherhood somehow manages to demean women while simultaneously raising the stakes.” “For too long, the injustices of modern motherhood have been concealed by anxiety and guilt.” “… fathers’ participation has flat-lined…”
But is there much “manifesto” in Motherhood: A Manifesto (ie instruction rather than insight)? Arguably not. This is more exploration and truth-telling. But when it’s so well written and well argued, who cares?
This book opens with Glaser playing with her toddlers in the park. A passer-by comments that she’s doing “the most important job in the world.”
It rings hollow.
“Her words felt like compensation for actual status, or a warning against seeking it in the first place.”
Where, asks the author, is the public recognition? Or, indeed, any remuneration? Analyzing Mumsnet posts, feminist tomes, parenting bibles through the decades and her own experience, Glaser reaches the conclusion that the way we are being asked to mother “is not a credible way to live.”
Powerfully expressed throughout and a compelling, addictively easy read (while being meticulously researched and effortlessly intelligent), this is a breath of fresh air that blends personal observation with political analysis and proper investigative journalism. This will save you reading hundreds of books on motherhood and child-rearing. And is a damn sight more entertaining.
In (M)otherhood, behavioral scientist Pragya Agarwal wonders if a book questioning the parental self and society’s attitudes to that self needs to define itself either as memoir or as political writing.
“Does it really have to sit in a box?”
Here is proof that it really doesn’t: this is an exhilarating, genre-defying read. Unsurprisingly, coming from the author of Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias, Agarwal is especially concerned with issues of identity, which makes this a thoughtful, anthropological journey. What does it mean to want to be a mother? What will others assume about you if you choose that, and if you don’t? What do these assumptions tell us about who we are as a society?
She frequently wonders about the role of the judgmental words we use around female bodies. She is told she has an “incompetent” or “inhospitable” uterus. She writes movingly of the ambiguities of motherhood, secondary infertility (being unable to conceive after giving birth in the past), surrogacy and her personal experience of abortion as a single mother: “A contradiction: I was a mother, but I couldn’t be a mother. Not then.”
All these moments are seamlessly interwoven with statistics, quotes and scientific evidence to clever narrative effect: the personal and the universal aspects of motherhood are illuminated as interchangeable in a way that is reminiscent of Olivia Laing’s writing on loneliness or the body.
The science writer Angela Saini sums up (M)otherhood perfectly in her cover quote as “a step towards a literature that acknowledges the breadth and the variety of the parenting experience and its cultural meanings.”
The whole thing adds up to the most thoughtful, empathic and inspiring science of the self. (Not that I can see Waterstones adopting this as a shelf category. But perhaps it should.)
In The Motherhood Complex, Melissa Hogenboom delivers an upbeat, authoritative tirade on the contradiction between what we think motherhood is supposed to be like and what it is really like, starting with her own realization that despite her Dutch-influenced liberal upbringing she — like many of us — was pretty ignorant about the facts of her own biology. On the plus side, though, she has insight into a different parenting example: in Dutch mothering culture, although there is “a greater trend towards competitive and intensive mothering, parenting there still is more relaxed.”
Where Eliane Glaser is focused on social change and Pragya Agarwal is interested in the social self, Hogenboom unfurls a proper anatomy of motherhood, delving into the physical and emotional changes. An award-winning film-maker and mother of two, she takes herself as a vivid documentary case study, her observations on maternity leave policies and modern parenting tips (usually unhelpful, she notes) interspersed with her own diary entries and anecdotes about her children’s behavior and her reactions to them. Like Glaser, she is descriptive rather than prescriptive, gleefully listing all the hellish contradictory methods that are “recommended.”
“What we do know is that rigidly following parenting advice can be damaging.” This book is reassuring, warm and subtly challenging.
Overall this trio represents a side-eye question: “Haven’t we all had enough of trying so hard?” As Eliane Glaser points out, many of the current stereotypes of mothers “symbolize our failure to improve the experience of motherhood.”
See TV’s Motherland, books like Why Mummy Drinks and endless “hilarious” jokes about wine o’clock: “The only suggestion we can offer is to just drink through it.”
Hogenboom’s conclusion? We are so obsessed with being “perfect parents” that we set ourselves up for failure. Better to be “selfish” (actually, sensible) and leave children to their own devices more often. I’ll drink to that.
Over the weekend, among expatriate circles, a report by the Central News Agency (CNA), which stated that individual foreign residents — unlike Taiwanese citizens — wouldn’t be eligible for one-off cash handouts of NT$3,000 to NT$6,000 if they were encountering financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, caused some dismay and a good amount of annoyance. Foreigners who’ve been living and paying taxes in the capital for years felt aggrieved and excluded. And all for no reason, it seems: Tom Chou (周台竹), commissioner of the Taipei Mayor’s Office for External Affairs, on Monday said: “We won’t exclude
May 31 to june 6 Douliuzai Village (斗六仔) was once considered the poorest settlement in Tainan’s Yujing District (玉井). The residents were often the butt of local jokes — one saying poked fun of their lack of money, yellowed faces and smelly feet. The village’s fortunes drastically changed in the late 1960s due to the efforts of Cheng Han-chih (鄭罕池), who planted the nation’s first Irwin mango trees in 1962. By the early 1970s, everyone was growing the lucrative fruit and “Irwin mansions” sprouted up in the area. In 1973, the government established the first mango special agricultural
Last week saw two interesting developments in fossil fuels. ExxonMobil shareholders forced the company management to accept two board members who want the giant polluter to take meaningful action on climate change. That same day, a Dutch court found that Shell is partially responsible for climate change and ordered the company to dramatically curtail its carbon emissions. These landmark developments remind us of the urgency of switching away from fossil fuels to a clean energy future. In Taiwan, we face referendums in August that touch on this: the public must decide on the issues of algal reefs vs liquid natural
Few companies have had their names dragged through the mud so comprehensively as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), a conglomerate known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) in Taiwan, which operates vast factories in China and other countries. The first time many people outside of Taiwan heard of Foxconn — the world’s largest manufacturer of consumer electronics — was in 2010, when a string of employee suicides attracted global interest. The company’s notoriety grew when it emerged that its response to the deaths included installing nets around staff dormitories to catch suicidal workers. The reports also created a public-relations disaster for