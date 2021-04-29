With a dizzying array of offerings ranging from acclaimed international productions to fuzzy vintage curiosities to experimental performance theater, it’s always hard to know where to start with the Taiwan International Documentary Festival (TIDF).
It’s even a tougher task for the preliminary judges, who each sifted through between 200 and 300 submissions, then argue their cases against other judges before whittling the final list down to 45.
To help the audience out, judge Sun Sung-jung (孫松榮) gave his top picks for the international competition section at a talk earlier this month. Erased: Ascent of the Invisible is a conceptual and philosophical piece exploring the forgotten or covered-up victims, sites and atrocities of the Lebanese Civil War, while The Makavejev Case or Trial in a Movie Theater examines the public debate held in 1971 Yugoslavia on whether the controversial film WR: Mysteries of the Organism should be banned.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival
Sun also mentions the only Taiwanese selection, Huang Pang-chuan’s (黃邦銓) 18-minute Last Year When the Train Passed by (去年火車經過的時候). Huang snapped a few photos while riding on a train in France, and later returned to the scene of each photograph to ask if locals residents remembered what they were doing at that moment.
Delayed for a year because of COVID-19, the 12th edition of the film festival kicks off tomorrow with nearly 140 productions from across the world. In addition to the main competition section, which is separated into international, Asia and Taiwan portions, there are plenty of special screening programs as well as events, performances and talks across Taipei.
For the Taiwanese portion of the competition, festival coordinator Chen Wan-ling (陳婉伶) recommends Flow (伏流), a stream-of-consciousness exploration of the neighborhoods near Taipei’s Treasure Hill Artist Village (寶藏巖國際藝術村) and their residents. Housing (買房子賣房子) delves into Taiwan’s real estate business and examines its underlying capitalist values while juxtaposing it with images of protests against the forced demolition of homes. Gubuk focuses on escaped migrant workers, but what’s special is that the workers are involved in the creative process.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival
This year’s festival places a special spotlight on Hong Kong. The opening film, Inside the Red Brick Wall (理大圍城), follows the dramatic two-week standoff in November 2019 at Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University between protests and police, and more can be seen in the special program “Salute! Independent Documentaries in Hong Kong and China.”
Retro fans are in for a treat, as there are two sections dedicated to the grainy images of Taiwan’s yesteryear. “Indigenous with a Capital I” is devoted to the first wave of Aborigine-shot documentaries made between 1994 and 2000, while “Fragrant Formosa” (芬芳台灣) features digitally restored pieces from the television series of the same name that aired in the 1970s and 1980s. Shot on 16mm film, selections include the 1975 Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage and a 1977 mullet roe harvest in the south.
The festival also pays tribute to Lee Meng-che (李孟哲), known for his pieces on social and labor movements, and Mickey Chen (陳俊志), an LGBTQ film pioneer and writer. Both died in 2018, and a special section features their work along with similarly-themed international offerings. Of note is Chen’s unfinished adaptation of his autobiographical novel Taipei Dad, New York Mom (台北爸爸，紐約媽媽), which was discovered after his death and shown for the first time at the 2019 Golden Horse Film Festival.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival
Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival
Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Documentary Festival
WHAT: Taiwan International Documentary Festival (台灣國際紀錄片影展)
WHEN: Tomorrow to May 9
WHERE: Taipei Shin Kong Cinemas (台北新光影城), 4F, 36, Xining S Rd, Taipei City (台北市西寧南路36號4樓), Spot Huashan (光點華山電影館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號) and other venues
ADMISSION: Tickets are NT$100 per screening, NT$500 package for 10 tickets can be purchased at 7-Eleven iBon kiosks or through the iBon Web site
ON THE NET: www.tidf.org.tw
Longtime Taiwan-based political commentator J. Michael Cole pointed out this week in the Global Taiwan Brief that a real and serious threat to Taiwan is the potential that its current “gray zone” tactics could be carried further via Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sponsorship of “substate actors” in Taiwan to carry out assassinations and foment social unrest. Cole instances Russia’s intervention in Ukraine using substate actors. Cole observes that many Taiwan organized crime gangs, including the largest and most pervasive, are pro-China and have long practiced the art of funneling weapons and funds through their networks in Asia. They would make
After the BBC published “The ‘good luck’ snack that makes Taiwan’s technology behave” on April 16, the Taiwanese media predictably gave it wall-to-wall coverage. “BBC reveals magical use of Taiwan’s ‘Green Kuaikuai.’ Netizen: ‘State secrets discovered!’” blared the Apple Daily. “BBC reports on the mystical phenomena of Taiwan’s ‘treasure in the machine,’” wrote CNA. “BBC decodes ‘TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, 台積電] myth’ and talks about the legend of green Kuaikuai,” said ETToday. The reports framed the story as though a BBC reporter had somehow “discovered” that Taiwanese use the snack Kuaikuai as a talisman to protect their tech. The problem is
By global standards, the Taiwanese aren’t great boozehounds. Annual per adult beer consumption is just a quarter of that in the US, and spirits aren’t drunk in anything like the quantity they’re enjoyed in other parts of Asia. There’s a scientific explanation for this lack of interest in drink. Many Taiwanese (47 percent of the population, according to a Stanford University researcher) lack the gene required to properly metabolize alcohol. Yet, as a result of Japanese rule, former alcohol-production sites occupy prominent locations in some of Taiwan’s cities. The colonizers not only monopolized alcohol production to help finance their governing
April 26 to May 2 Although the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had essentially given up retaking China by the late 1960s, they continued to espouse the notion until former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) declared in a press conference on April 30, 1991: “We will no longer seek to unify China through force.” Lee was announcing the repeal of the Temporary Provisions Effective During the Period of National Mobilization for Suppression of the Communist Rebellion (動員戡亂時期臨時條款, temporary provisions for short), which had allowed the government to rule with an iron fist for nearly 43 years without following the