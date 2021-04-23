This carnival ain’t for carnivores. Tiger Mountain is going meat free tomorrow to celebrate Earth Day with the second Taipei Veggie Fest, dubbed the “freshest party in town” by organizer Sean Scanlan. The extravaganza will feature all vegetarian and vegan food, arts and crafts, workshops and mostly performers who are vegetarian.
As usual, the main acts will rock the electric flower truck stage. This year’s lineup includes Dharma, a death metal band featuring a real life Buddhist nun; Pass the Vibe, a collective known for its hip-hop and freestyle dance battles and Balkan reggae-ska outfit Balkazar.
There will be both sober and beer yoga classes in the abandoned temple stage in the early afternoon, followed by more musical acts and DJ action that begins at the vinyl stage at sundown.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Veggie Fest
Food vendors include Falafel King, Dino Taco, 3 Idiots Curry, La Gritona and more. Bring your own plates, bowls, cups and utensils; there will be some cups for rent but no single-use tableware is allowed. Bring your own yoga mat.
■ Tomorrow from 2pm to midnight, Tiger Mountain (微遠虎山), 186-1, Ln 221, Fude St, Taipei City (台北市福德街221巷186-1號)
■ NT$400 in advance, $500 at the door
■ For more information, visit: fb.me/e/TGIktkaO
Last week BBC updated its backgrounder on China and Taiwan, entitled “What’s behind the China-Taiwan Divide?” BBC’s backgrounders on Taiwan have been (cough, cough) very creative, and this latest iteration, while an improvement over the earlier versions, is a proud torch-bearer for that tradition. The BBC begins by observing that “Austronesian tribal people” were the first people in Taiwan. What does the use of the word “tribal” suggest about those people, compared to the Chinese? After that, the Aborigines disappear from the story. Because they have the earliest and strongest claim to Taiwan? To keep them in view would of course
April 19 to April 25 Taipei’s Dalongdong Baoan Temple (大龍峒保安宮) was in a sorry state following the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) retreat to Taiwan in 1949. About 200 refugees and military dependents had taken over the 119-year-old structure and set up camp in makeshift dwellings. When writer Wu Chao-lun (吳朝綸) moved to Dalongdong in 1950, he saw “little incense burning; it was extremely crowded … and there was barely any space to sit. They washed their clothes with dirty water and hung them up still dripping. This is not only blasphemous, but unsanitary.” To save the temple, locals put together a restoration
For many teenagers, a trip to the night market might entail snapshots of tasty snacks and smiling selfies. But for Patti Chen (陳姵璇) and Angel Guo (郭恩加) it provided a chance to document through photography a part of urban life that is normally overlooked. The two 16-year-olds befriended a middle-aged man kneeling on the street, asking for money. “He wasn’t just a beggar,” Chen said. “He was a person.” The girls spent 30 minutes talking to the man, who they described as friendly and outgoing. He had a home, he told them, but he was unable to hold down a
In the foothills of Taiwan’s mountainous spine, reservoirs are running dry as the island experiences its worst drought in decades — a crisis that risks deepening an already acute global semiconductor shortage. Taiwan is home to some of the world’s biggest and most advanced high-tech foundries, a linchpin of a global US$450 billion industry that provides the computing power for essential devices, but is extremely water-intensive. The coronavirus pandemic sparked a global run on microchips as consumers snapped up electronics — causing a dearth that Taiwan’s microchip factories were struggling to plug even before the drought hit. Those foundries are already running at