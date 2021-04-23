Highlight: Taipei Veggie Fest

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





This carnival ain’t for carnivores. Tiger Mountain is going meat free tomorrow to celebrate Earth Day with the second Taipei Veggie Fest, dubbed the “freshest party in town” by organizer Sean Scanlan. The extravaganza will feature all vegetarian and vegan food, arts and crafts, workshops and mostly performers who are vegetarian.

As usual, the main acts will rock the electric flower truck stage. This year’s lineup includes Dharma, a death metal band featuring a real life Buddhist nun; Pass the Vibe, a collective known for its hip-hop and freestyle dance battles and Balkan reggae-ska outfit Balkazar.

There will be both sober and beer yoga classes in the abandoned temple stage in the early afternoon, followed by more musical acts and DJ action that begins at the vinyl stage at sundown.

Dino Taco is one of many vegetarian and vegan vendors on site at tomorrow’s Veggie Fest. Photo courtesy of Taipei Veggie Fest

Food vendors include Falafel King, Dino Taco, 3 Idiots Curry, La Gritona and more. Bring your own plates, bowls, cups and utensils; there will be some cups for rent but no single-use tableware is allowed. Bring your own yoga mat.

■ Tomorrow from 2pm to midnight, Tiger Mountain (微遠虎山), 186-1, Ln 221, Fude St, Taipei City (台北市福德街221巷186-1號)

■ NT$400 in advance, $500 at the door

■ For more information, visit: fb.me/e/TGIktkaO