In October last year, a who’s who of the the anti-vaccine movement gathered for a virtual conference. Speaker after speaker hit on the same point: The pandemic provided the perfect opportunity to grow the movement — and they didn’t plan to waste it.
In the eighth month of the global pandemic, it was clear the activists had a found their moment: The world had never been more receptive to their message.
So how does the anti-vaccine extremists use the pandemic to grow their base?
Photo: REUTERS
For years, those opposing vaccines had argued that safety issues with vaccines are too often ignored by manufacturers and government regulators who they believed were in league to rush out vaccines for their own gain. Then, suddenly, mainstream scientists were among those arguing a Trump-sponsored vaccine was getting hurried out the door, perhaps too quickly, in time for election day.
That month, then vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris expressed her own skepticism of a Trump-ordered vaccine. Suddenly, confidence in the vaccine dropped significantly among Democrats.
“All of the truths we’ve been trying to broadcast for many, many years— there are people hearing it and the impact and all the seeds are landing on very fertile ground,” Robert F Kennedy Jr, one of the leaders of the anti-vaccine movement, said at the conference.
Photo: REUTERS
Kennedy ended his talk with a battle cry.
“Let’s go to war,” he said.
A report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, or CCDH, says that the roughly 150 leading anti-vaxx social media accounts gained more than 10 million followers, mostly on Instagram and YouTube, between 2019 and December 2020.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Since then, platforms have taken steps to curb misinformation including removing some of the movements biggest names. Kennedy was kicked off Instagram in February.
Kennedy responded on his organization’s website that, “Facebook, the pharmaceutical industry and its captive regulators use the term ‘vaccine misinformation’ as a euphemism for any factual assertion that departs from official pronouncements.
Alternative-health purveyors and QAnon conspiracy theorists, meanwhile, have joined in, as have more and more people concerned about government overreach.
The CCDH says these groups have organized themselves around a master Covid narrative: Covid is not dangerous, the vaccine is dangerous and vaccine advocates cannot be trusted.
All of that, of course, is false. But the reality of how vaccines were developed so quickly — mRNA technology already had been under study for years before massive government funding and global research accelerated its progress — is more complicated than the simplistic conspiracy theories anti-vaccine groups are pushing.“Their message is getting through,” says Imran Ahmed, the head of the CCDH. “We’ve been naive as a society in not understanding that there is an organized opposition.”
This week, the government announced that electricity prices would not be raised for the next six months. Taipower had proposed raising the rates a mere 0.07 percent. The reason given for the rejection of the new rate was that the tiny increase would not cover the administrative costs of making the adjustment. Moreover, Taipower is finally making money again after five years of no profits. Those of us who from time to time pay attention to the government’s decisions to subsidize utility prices were a bit bemused by this strange logic. Surely, it’s reasonable to suggest that if the rate hike
April 5 to April 11 During the final months of his life, Kuo Hsueh-hu (郭雪湖) repeatedly asked his children to bring him down the mountain back to Fanzaigou (蕃仔溝), where he was born on April 10, 1908. The centenarian had been living near San Francisco for decades, but as his condition worsened he began to think that he was on Guanyinshan (觀音山), which overlooks his childhood stomping grounds along the Tamsui river. Kuo is one of Taiwan’s best-known painters, bursting onto the scene in at the age of 19 as one of the “Three Youths of the Taiwan Fine Arts Exhibition” (台展三少年)
Cradling her newborn son in a thick white blanket on the patio of her Gaza home, Iman al-Qudra knows it will be years before her baby boy, Mujahid, meets his father. Her husband Mohammad al-Qudra has been imprisoned in Israel since 2014, and for Iman to get pregnant his sperm had to be smuggled out of jail to be used in an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) program. Iman is one of several Palestinian women in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank who in recent years have turned to IVF using sperm from an imprisoned husband. It is a complex endeavour — Israeli
The groundwork for this article was exactly that: Time and shoe leather, invested in a hunt for old yet charmful residences in the winding back alleys of Tainan. While confirming the locations of certain buildings I’d previously blundered across, I found a few more gems. There are others out there, I’m sure. AROUND THE DIOCESE I started near the southern end of Changrong Road (長榮路), which is named for Chang Jung High School (長榮中學), founded by Presbyterian missionaries in the late 1880s. However, there’s no link between the structure I wanted to look at and that Protestant institution. The elegant two-story mansion at