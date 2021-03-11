“Business in front, party in the back:” a hairstyle considered so obnoxious that for years it verged on being an arrestable offense, the mullet has made the unlikeliest comeback of the century.
From pop stars like Rihanna and Miley Cyrus to a surprisingly high proportion of the England rugby team, the short-front-long-back style has reinvaded the world’s TV screens and high streets.
“My idols have always been David Bowie and Princess Diana, so the initial idea was to look like their lovechild,” said Sharon Daniels, 26, an Australian living in Brighton, England.
Photo: AFP
“Shaz” was well ahead of the game, and when she first arrived in Brighton two years ago, only one other person around town was sporting her do. She knew because people kept sending her pictures of him. Now, the mullet is everywhere. “I don’t necessarily appreciate that, since now it looks like I’m trying to fit in,” Daniels laughed. “I don’t mind. I know how long I’ve been rocking it.”
TOTALLY OWN IT
Fashion cycles are as inevitable as the turning of the planets, but this is one style that many thought buried for good.
Photo: AFP
“It’s back from the dead,” said Tony Copeland of the British Master Barbers Alliance, theorizing that a few months of lockdown growth helped propel the resurrection. “We’re going to see more and more this year. Guys are just fed up with all the skin fades.”
That could mean fierce competition at the next Festival de la Coupe Mulet, Europe’s biggest mullet festival, last held in Belgium in 2019.
Current titleholder Gauthier Istin, a farmer from Brittany in northern France, isn’t worried about defending his crown. For him, the mullet is a passport to good times, and he intends to travel by foot to the next festival in central France in June, like a sort of slower, hairier Forrest Gump.
“I hope people will walk with me along the way, ideally with a mullet but no problem if not,” he said. He takes a philosophical view of his flowing locks: “It’s about having enough confidence in yourself to not take yourself too seriously, and to totally own your look.”
SKULLET, ANYONE?
Istin also points out that the mullet dates back much further than the shoulder pads and rolled-up jacket sleeves of the 1980s.
“If you look at ancient frescoes, Roman mosaics, you’ll see people with them because they’re much simpler than other styles,” he said. Indeed, the History Channel says mullets made their first appearance in literature in Homer’s The Iliad, in which a group of spearmen are described as having “their forelocks cropped, hair grown long at the backs.”
It also credits Benjamin Franklin’s “skullet” (bald on top, long at the back) with helping to charm the French into supporting the nascent United States of America when he was ambassador in the 18th century. His daring, wigless hairstyle was part of a successful PR effort depicting him as a man of “simplicity and innocence.” Amazingly, however, the mullet went for millennia without its own name. It was not christened until 1994, and by an unlikely source.
“You’re coming off like you’re Van Damme, You’ve got Kenny G in your Trans Am,” the Beastie Boys rapped on their 1994 single Mullethead — the first recorded use of the word according to the Oxford English Dictionary.
OFFENSIVE
By that point, the mullet was well on its way to disrepute, moving out of magazine pages and into the truck stops of deep south America, often to be seen near an angry dog on a chain.
“It really became offensive in the nineties,” said Deirdre Novella, of Badlands salon in Brooklyn. “It was for people stuck out in the woods with no idea what was happening.”
Its survival in these outposts may have been as much about practicalities as aesthetics, saving necks from getting red and requiring minimal maintenance. “It’s true that I don’t get sunburnt, and I don’t need to tie my hair up when I’m using a circular saw,” said Daniels.
These are not the driving concerns for most mullet-requesters at Novella’s Brooklyn salon, who tend to be LGBT or “hardcore art” scenesters.
“You have to have some really radical style: the sort of people who wear clothes that don’t look good, but they’re so fashionable they can pull it off,” she said.
Still, the mullet has always looked tough, and that won’t change even after a million Brooklyn and Shoreditch hipsters insta their two-tier cuts to ironic death. “I once found myself on a ferry to Tasmania with the Outlaws motorbike gang and the percentage of mullets was insane,” said Daniels. “It’s just a badass hairstyle.”
You can breeze through Exploring Taiwan (博物台灣) in less than an hour — or spend all day here examining, for example, every location on the oldest Chinese landscape-style map of Taiwan or learn more than you ever wanted to know about the nation’s rocks. The National Taiwan Museum’s (國立台灣博物館) new permanent exhibition showcases unique specimens and artifacts from the nation’s layered human and natural history, but one of the more impressive features is the thoughtful and incredibly informative interactive displays accompanying the objects. Another panel showing videos and images of festivals in Taiwan allows the user to switch between the lunar
March 8 to March 14 Forty-five years after her husband was executed in front of the Chiayi Railway Station, 93-year-old Chang Chieh (張捷) was still terrified to discuss what happened. She wasn’t the only one; for decades few dared to speak of the 228 Incident of 1947, an anti-government uprising that was violently suppressed. As wife of the famous painter Chen Cheng-po (陳澄波), Chang is one of the better known widows of the 228 Incident, and not just because of her husband’s name. She calmly retrieved Chen’s body, had someone snap a photo of the corpse and secretly
In September last year the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) launched its campaign for a public referendum to ban the importation of pork products containing ractopamine. The KMT was ostensibly responding to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) decision to open Taiwan’s markets to US pork products containing ractopamine. Ractopamine had long been a sore point in US-Taiwan relations. The US had relentlessly pressed Taiwan to open its market to pork made with ractopamine, a leanness enhancer banned in many countries, and Taiwan, where pork is a way of life, had long resisted. There was deep fear that local pig producers would be
Last November, visitors to Taroko National Park (太魯閣國家公園) were warned not to leave any car windows open near the Baiyang Trail (白楊步道), after several tourists reported seeing Formosan rock macaques break into vehicles and search for food. Around the same time, another macaque troop got a reputation for grabbing snacks from sightseers’ hands at the park’s Tiansiang Service Station (天祥遊客服務站). Such occurrences are exceptional, however. In Taiwan, the wildlife-human interface is far more often traumatic for the former than for the latter. Hunting is still common in Aboriginal areas. The country’s tremendous population density and rapid development since World War II