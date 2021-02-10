Due to the Lunar New Year holiday, from Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Wednesday, Feb. 17, there will be no features pages. The paper returns to its usual format on Thursday, Feb. 18, when features will also be resumed. Kung Hsi Fa Tsai!
In discussing Taiwan’s development, it is conventional to present the country as a place with few natural resources, that became rich through hard work, good policy and a little luck. This makes a neat, flattering moral tale, but it is not entirely true: in its industrial heyday Taiwan had a superabundance of the one resource nearly all industrial processes need: water. It is thus jarring to read, in a recent report on water risks to Japanese supply chains, that water scarcity costs could depress earnings for specialty chemicals and steel supplier firms: “Most of these are based in the Republic of
The fingers on both hands aren’t enough to count the seriously frightening tremors I’ve experienced in my 29 years in Taiwan. The scariest was the 921 Earthquake, which shook the entire country in the early hours of Sept. 21, 1999. The second most terrifying was the earthquake that woke me and countless other Tainan residents up before dawn on Feb. 6, 2016. Tomorrow will be the fifth anniversary of the disaster, which killed 117 people, all but two of them in a single apartment complex. After the earthquake struck, I couldn’t get back to sleep. The house I share with my wife
Feb. 8 to Feb. 14 Lin Chih-chu (林之助) spent over three decades trying to convince critics that his art form, commonly known today as Eastern gouache, was rooted in Chinese art, not Japanese. Born in 1917, Lin did learn his craft in Japan and made it into the prestigious Imperial Art Exhibition at the age of 24. But due to the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) anti-Japanese sentiment after they took over Taiwan following Japan’s defeat in World War II, Lin was criticized for promoting the art of the former colonizers. Although Eastern gouache was still allowed in
After making their debut in Ximending on Jan. 20, the Protectors of the Algal Reef Goddess (藻礁女神護衛隊) struck again with their risque placards and slogans. Holding signs reading “The algal reef goddess sincerely seeks a sugar daddy,” “I’m a Taiwanese white dolphin looking for friends with benefits” and voicing the needs of an endangered coral species for a “place to shag,” the activists appeared on Sunday in front of National Taiwan University’s main gate. This group is one of many around the nation trying to collect 350,000 signatures before the Feb. 28 deadline to have the question, “Do you agree