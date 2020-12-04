Highlight: Mary’s Doggies Pets with Santa Photo Party

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





Friendly dogs, groovy beats, good food and Santa Claus — what more incentive does one need to contribute to a good cause? Mary’s Doggies, an animal rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming organization, is throwing a Christmas charity bash on Sunday at Ooh Cha Cha, with all proceeds funding the group’s ventures.

Groovy Christmas beats will be provided by DJ Marcus Aurelius, while photographer Duncan Longden will have a photo booth for people to bring their pets for photo-ops with Santa. There will also be many furry guests from Mary’s Doggies on site, for those who don’t have an animal pal but want to be photographed with one. A minimum donation of NT$500 gets visitors one photo, which will be printed and delivered before Christmas.

In addition, there will be a workshop showing guests how to make doggy chew toy creations from recycled materials, while plant-based baked goods for both canine and humans will also be available.

Attendees and their pets pose for photos with Santa at last year’s Christmas charity photo party for Mary’s Doggies. Photo courtesy of Mary’s Doggies

■ Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, Ooh Cha Cha (Technology Building), 4-1, Ln 118, Heping E Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市和平東路二段118巷4-1號)

■ Minimum donation of NT$500 for Santa photo-op

■ For more information, visit www.facebook.com/marysdoggies