Over the past few years, Taiwan’s Aboriginal communities have begun to take enormous pride in their cuisine, which is based on their unique culinary traditions, sourced from the mountains, plains and sea.
If you are in Chihshang Township (池上), Taitung County, be sure to visit Bayang (芭洋Amis美饌), a menu-less restaurant that serves up sublime seasonal Amis cuisine. The restaurant’s owner, Kao Hsiao-yuan (高筱媛), is a sixth generation descendant of the Kakupa royal family. Kao returned to her ancestral home, which is located next to the restaurant, to care for her sick mother and research Amis culinary traditions. Bayang is the fruit of years of study, combining traditions of her mother and community, but finished with a flair of the modern.
The restaurant space, nestled off a lane of dense foliage, features ultra-high ceilings, handmade bamboo fixtures and bar, oversized wooden tables and chairs, and, like the food served, combines tradition with innovation.
Photo courtesy of Co-create Planning & Design Consultancy
Our meal began with a robust traditional Amis seasonal soup with an assortment of wild mountain vegetables, followed by a mugao mustard salad with crushed peanut powder. Mugao is a fiddlehead fern that is important to the traditional Amis diet, and its delicate flavor wasn’t overpowered by the mustard greens. It was a nice accompaniment to the rich soup.
The soup and salad appetizer was followed by grilled pork belly served with a side of warrior beans and onion salad with plum vinaigrette. This showstopping combination had our table gobbling down the finger-sized morsels of succulent meat topped with the refreshing sweet and sour salad. Kao says the idea of the dish came from a story about the sourcing of ingredients when her ancestors migrated from Pingtung County’s Hengchun (恆春) to Chihshang 200 years ago.
Village-style grilled fish followed the pork. This Amis specialty is white fish grilled over an open flame after being marinated with a mixture of salt, garlic and tana, a traditional Amis herb. Most of our party agreed that the marinated mixture topped with a squeeze of lime and moist flesh was the highlight of an already outstanding meal.
Our Amis dining experience ended with cubes of seasonal fruit marinated in sweet fermented rice followed by sweet mini rice cakes. The fermented rice enhanced the flavor of the fruit, while the homemade rice cakes were among the best I’ve ever tasted.
Having never tried traditional Amis cuisine, I left thinking that I must expand my knowledge of these vibrant Aboriginal foodways so I can better appreciate how chefs like Kao have modernized them into remarkable creations.
Bayang (芭洋Amis美饌)
ADDRESS: 51, Dapu Village, Chihshang Township, Taitung County (台東縣池上鄉大埔村51 號)
TELEPHONE: 0917-838-023
OPEN: Daily from 6pm to 9pm
AVERAGE MEAL: Four person minimum, NT$600 per person
DETAILS: Advance reservations are required; cash only
ON THE NET: bit.ly/3lpVh8p
On the day I rode a 125cc two-wheeler to 2,312m above sea level, the northwestern corner of Taitung County wasn’t merely beautiful. It was “renounce all worldly possessions and walk out on your family, if that means you can stay” sublime. At first light in Chihshang (池上), I rode through jacket-dampening fog. Outside the town, I escaped the morning mists, and zipped inland on an empty road. In the space of just under 6km, Provincial Highway 20A (20甲) exits Chihshang, passes farms, crosses the Sinwulu River (新武呂溪), and merges into Provincial Highway 20. The latter road is also known as the South
I sat down this week for a chat with Taiwan Internet stalwart T. H. Schee (徐子涵, @scheeinfo on Twitter). Schee’s career for the last two decades has been focused on Internet and public policy in Taiwan. At 24, in 2002, Schee became project manager at Yam.com for blogs. Since then he has been involved in the digital transformation of Taiwan, consulting for and participating on government, academic and private organizations and panels. He has built up a reputation for his work on the intersection of Internet and public policy. Schee was invited to a UN expert council in 2011 based
Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 The Hunan Braves (湖南勇) are famous for their ferocity in combat. It’s said that while defending Taiwan against the French during the 1884 Battle of Tamsui, they would rush back to the battlefield immediately after having their wounds treated. The combined forces of Qing Dynasty troops, irregular warriors like the Braves as well as local resistance fighters eventually fended off the French in a shocking victory. The Hunan Braves, who belonged to the Zhuosheng Battalion (擢勝營) under Qing Dynasty general Sun Kai-hua (孫開華), himself a native of Hunan, were no strangers to Taiwan. They first arrived in
“Think of your bike as your child,” says Tsai Shih-chiang (蔡士強), “because you have to pay a half fare to take it with you on the train.” Tsai doesn’t have any children; no human ones at least. He has four bicycles. His current favorite is his trail bike because, after giving up triathlons, his favorite cycling is off-road. And since Taipei, where Tsai lives, is not great for trail riding, his weekends usually start and finish with a train journey to Yilan and back. Or Hsinchu. Or Taichung or further afield. TRAINS ... And, as Tsai says, the Taiwan Railways Administration