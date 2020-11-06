Highlight: Daniel Pearl World Music Day

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s longest running outdoor concert reaches its 19th year tomorrow, celebrating the life of late journalist Daniel Pearl under the theme “Harmony for Humanity.” The event remains free and will feature its usual eclectic lineup, ranging from bluegrass to Balkan funk to African beats.

Daniel Pearl was a Wall Street Journal reporter who was abducted and killed while on assignment in Pakistan in 2002. An avid fiddle player, Pearl eagerly joined bands and open jams wherever he was sent on assignment.

His life is remembered around the world through his namesake world music day, which is now held in 140 countries through more than 13,900 performances. This year’s major event sponsor is Reporters Sans Frontieres, which continues to push for the rights and safety of journalists around the world.

The West Gondwana Dance Band will be bringing their African-inspired rhythms to Daniel Pearl World Music Day tomorrow. Photo courtesy of Daniel Pearl World Music Da

There will be craft beer and plenty of food options, including falafels, sushi and New Zealand-style meat pies.

■ 2pm to 10pm, Taipei Artist Village (台北國際藝術村), 7, Beiping E Rd (台北市北平東路7號)

■ Free admission, visit www.facebook.com/danielpearl.tw for more information