From raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for Thai protesters to inspiring the youths who join demonstrations through dances and social media, K-pop fans have emerged as a potent political force in Thailand’s anti-government movement.
Earlier this year, K-pop fans in the US surprised many people by using their social media power to raise funds for Black Lives Matter and to sabotage a re-election rally for President Donald Trump.
But in Thailand they have been part of the youth culture for a long time, and their support for the protest movement reflects the frustrations of a generation that is unhappy with the government using the power of the state to stifle dissent.
Photo: Reuters
“K-pop fans would love to just fangirl over our ‘oppas’ and care about nothing else, but with our country like this, we as citizens have to call for better things,” said Suphinchaya, 23, using the term of endearment for male K-pop artists.
Like many Thai protesters she declined to give her full name because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Young, mostly female, and social media-savvy, the profile of K-pop fans matches that of many protesters, said Chayanit Choedthammatorn, a Thai researcher of Korean studies.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Although they are K-pop fans, they are Thai citizens first,” she said.
The greatest spur to action was an Oct. 16 crackdown when police used water cannon to disperse protesters who had defied a ban aimed at ending protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief, and to demand curbs on the monarchy’s power.
Far from the scene, Areeya started a Twitter poll from her Girls’ Generation fanbase account with over 17,500 followers to see if they would help fund the cause.
Results were overwhelmingly positive, she said, as K-pop fans were no stranger to lightning fundraising campaigns — previously using them to buy billboard ads in public spaces to celebrate their beloved artists’ birthdays or album releases.
“Many people were angered by the crackdown and police violence against unarmed protesters that day. They turned that anger into donation money,” Areeya, 23, said.
In just nine hours, Thai fans of the girl group, who called themselves SONEs, raised more than 780,000 baht (US$25,000), along with other Thai K-pop fandoms that collectively raised more than 4 million baht (US$128,000) that week.
Areeya and her team coordinated purchases of protective equipment such as helmets and goggles, organizing deliveries to protest sites, and recording everything for transparency.
The largest chunk of the donation went to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, a non-profit group that provided pro bono legal assistance to more than 90 protesters arrested since mid-October.
Thai fans of K-pop’s biggest names such as BTS, Super Junior, EXO, Blackpink and SHINee also mobilized. The artists’ labels, SM Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, and YG Entertainment, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“We’re proud to support the cause we believe in, in the name of someone we love,” said Jan, 27, who raised more than 700,000 baht (US$22,500) with Super Junior’s fandom E.L.F. in 22 hours.
Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said donations soared.
“We suddenly have more than 10 million baht (US$321,440) in our bank account,” said director Yaowalak Anuphan. “I’m amazed by the K-pop fans.”
On social media, K-pop fan accounts that used to focus on news about their favorite artists have turned political — promoting protest-related hashtags and undermining pro-monarchy hashtags with sarcastic messages and K-pop slang.
The presence of K-pop fans is visible at protests, as activists wave LED signs and light sticks, as they would at K-pop concerts, and hold gold-framed pictures of music idols that parody portraits of Thai royals.
The fans’ knowledge of South Korea’s history and the part pop culture played in recent protests was also a source for inspiration.
Natchapol Chaloeykul, 24, danced at recent protests to the sounds of Into the New World by Girls’ Generation — the song sung at student rallies that led to the impeachment of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye in 2017.
“K-pop fans read up about South Korea, and when we look back on our country, we wonder why we can’t be where they are,” said Natchapol.
“Like in the song, we want new things for our country too.”
Something strange has been happening in the Taiwan Daily News in English discussion forum on Facebook recently. To those familiar with this 33,500-strong group, this might sound ingenuous. “Strange,” after all, has described the tone of much of the interaction from the onset. The admins have had a thankless task at the best of times. Yet the US presidential election has dragged things to new depths, drawing in participants with murky motives. As the election nears, articles attacking President Donald Trump and, more commonly, his Democrat opponent Joe Biden have been posted with increasing frequency. Often, in lieu of any
“He is bold and cunning. Even now he plays a game with peril and wins a throw. Hours of my precious time he has wasted already.” Four Aprils ago Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) met US President Donald Trump for the chocolate cake lovefest at Mar-a-Lago. Pundit Daniel Drezner hyperventilated in the Washington Post (“The looming strategic disaster at Mar-a-Lago this week,” April 3, 2017) that “…So long as Trump can proclaim some glossy, high-profile investments, he is willing to trade off US interests in the Pacific Rim or Europe or wherever.” That Trump would willy-nilly sell out key US interests for
Taiwan’s LGBT Pride Parade turns 18 this year. The movement has come a long way from just wanting to be noticed in 2003 to reaching the milestone of same-sex marriage legalization in 2018, but like humans, coming of age is a major point of departure in one’s life journey. Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association chairperson and parade spokesperson Shao Li-yi (邵立宜) says she is still asked whether a march is needed in this “post same-sex marriage era.” She suggests looking at the 12 co-organizing groups — each one is still working on important issues, from removing HIV stigmas to parents supporting
“Stay with the peloton if you can, but don’t go beyond zone 3,” John Ebsen told me in an online interview a week before last week’s King of Mountains (KOM) event. Ebsen is a Danish former professional cyclist and three-time winner of Taiwan’s toughest race, so is probably worth listening to. KOM climbs from the Cisingtan (七星潭) shoreline at Hualien on the east coast to Taiwan’s highest paved road, the Wuling (武嶺) Pass, 105km away and 3,275m uphill in the Central Mountain Range. After winning the 2017 KOM, former Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali described it as the longest and