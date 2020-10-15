Given that this reviewer managed to stay awake for the entire 135 minutes of Chen Uen (千年一問), it feels like the eponymous subject lived much longer than his 58 years. It’s a curious documentary since it was made entirely after Chen Uen (鄭問), the pen name of artist and illustrator Cheng Chin-wen (鄭進文), died of a heart attack in 2017. Viewers only get to know Chen through his vivid artwork and the people he met.
Some old footage of Chen is used, but only sparingly, as he’s mostly portrayed as a silent animation, solemnly strolling through his old haunts and finally visiting his 2018 posthumous exhibition at the National Palace Museum.
Director Wang Wan-jo’s (王婉柔) attention to detail is stunning, fully capturing the essence of the era in each stage of Chen’s life through music, framing, graphic details and recreated scenes. Even the backdrops to the talking heads are carefully designed and at times echo Chen’s artwork, making the entire film a visual feast despite a huge part of it being straight up interviews.
Photo courtesy of Activator Marketing Company
Chen undoubtedly had tremendous talent and deeply inspired the people around him as he moved from venture to venture and locale to locale, and that’s what makes up the bulk of the film. His fantastical, colorful and unrestrained artwork is tastefully brought to life through animations, and his wide range of creative methods are painstakingly recreated, such as splashing ink onto the page out of frustration or searing the paper with a lighter.
To people who knew him, Chen was a man that kept his feelings bottled up. Many say that he was a repressed, reclusive and melancholic soul who never seemed truly happy, and yet seemed to have a passion for life and the people around him. Assistants speak of his extremely high demands, yet fondly recall that he would routinely take them out of the office to smoke cigarettes and stare at the ocean. Despite spending years away from home, once his son expressed interest in following in his father’s footsteps, Chen devoted himself to passing on his techniques.
Fans of Chen will definitely be drawn to the film for obvious reasons, but for this reviewer, who was only vaguely familiar with his work, it induces an aching sense of regret of being too late to the game, even missing the exhibition two years ago, and a strong urge to run to a bookstore and begin poring through his work.
Part of the film’s watchability is the honesty Wang was able to draw out of many of the interviewees — oftentimes homages to a respected artist like Chen would result in an endless gushing and heaping of praise onto the deceased; and while there is indeed a lot of that, they also provide blunt insight into why Chen was not as successful or influential as he could have been. It also reveals some of the secrets of his creative process that more than one interviewee mentions that they would have been “silenced” for spilling if Chen were alive.
The audience gets glimpses of Chen’s personality (besides his unyielding perfectionism to his craft) through such offhand comments, but who he really is remains somewhat of an enigma as he was a man of many contradictions. After viewing the film, we seem to know so much yet so little about Chen as a human being.
One can only wonder what the documentary would have been like if Chen were alive to participate in it, but maybe that doesn’t matter. His artwork probably tells his story the best, painstakingly detailed and exact but also bursting with unbridled energy and expressiveness; a visionary pure artist who in death still remains way ahead of his time.
Chen Uen千年一問
Directed By:Wang Wan-jo (王婉柔)
Language:Mandarin, Taiwanese and Cantonese with English and Chinese subtitles
Running Time:135 Minutes
Taiwan Release:In theaters
It was quite the sight: Ten full-grown adults began jumping for joy — whooping, cheering, and hugging each other. The drivers of two nearby vans stood by stunned as two whole pineapples and a case of beer were then shamelessly devoured. Such was the jubilation — and the hunger — experienced by this group of hikers, returning to civilization after a 10-day journey through Taiwan’s high mountains. A LONG HIKE In order to complete the most sought-after 100 peaks in Taiwan — the baiyue (百岳) as they are known — some longer treks are required to reach the more remote mountains. The
OCT. 12 to OCT. 18 The Japanese government tried hard to convince Yang Chao-chia (楊肇嘉) to adopt a Japanese name, sending several agents to visit him in 1942. The outspoken political activist turned them down each time, finally deciding to flee to China to avoid further harassment. Two years earlier, the colonial government began encouraging Taiwanese to adopt Japanese names as part of its kominka policy of fully assimilating the population. However, by the end of 1941, only about one percent had complied. “They hoped that I would lead by example and influence the masses. But how
Is the trash can half full or half empty? When it comes to handling garbage, Taiwan has made tremendous progress. The proportion of waste that ends up in landfills has shrunk to less than 1 percent. Thanks to one of the world’s highest recycling rates, there isn’t enough household refuse to keep the nation’s incinerators busy. Yet, at the same time, anyone who travels through rural Taiwan will see plenty of bottles, cans and plastic bags by the roadside. Much of this waste persists in the environment as microplastics after it degrades. “Minimizing the amount of waste we create is one way
A police sting that busted a prostitution ring and triggered a back-and-forth in the courts has revealed a conflict in Indian law over a woman’s right to sell sex and a state’s right to stop her. It all comes down to female choice, according to a landmark legal ruling last month that hands a rare victory to prostitutes in a land which affords women scant sexual freedom. “You cannot rehabilitate anyone against their will. There has to be consent,” said Siddharth Jaiswal, the women’s lawyer. The case began last year when a Mumbai court prevented three sex workers from leaving the protective home