The fashion world has paid tribute to the Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, who has died aged 81 after contracting COVID-19 in France, describing him as a man of “energy, kindness and talent” whose international outlook and attitude towards women’s clothes were ahead of their time.
Models and designers took to social media to pay tributes to Takada, who was commonly referred to by his given name, Kenzo.
“So sad to hear of your loss today... will always remember your smile and humble demeanour... and positivity you shined on us all,” Naomi Campbell said on her Instagram account. “Rest with the angels.”
Photo: AFP
Pat Cleveland, a pioneering African American model whom Takada championed, said her “heart was broken” over the death of her “dear friend.” She added: “He was such a joyful soul and I am going to miss him so much ... RIP darling Kenzo.”
Takada retired from his fashion house in 1999 to pursue a career in art, but remained one of the most respected figures in Parisian ready-to-wear.
The fashion critic Suzy Menkes said Takada continued to be an “emblem of international style” after the French luxury goods company LVMH bought the Kenzo brand in 1993.
“I remember him ... telling me that he wanted to make ‘happy’ clothes,” Menkes wrote. “That meant colorful, with a freedom for the woman’s body — and an international attitude way before his time.”
The artistic director of Kenzo, Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who showed his second collection for the brand on Thursday at Paris Fashion Week, said: “His amazing energy, kindness, talent and smile were contagious. His kindred spirit will live forever.”
Takada’s fellow designer and friend Giambattista Valli thanked him “for teaching me the generosity of sharing happiness,” adding, “I’m still dancing with you and I will dedicate any joyful moments to you! Bon Voyage precious friend.”
While his native Japan continued to inform his designs and lifestyle — his home in the heart of Paris, designed in part by Takado’s late partner Xavier de Castella, featured an authentic tea pavilion and a pool of carp — his career will always be most closely associated with his adopted home.
The designer’s death comes 50 years after he opened his first boutique in Paris.
The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, described Kenzo as a “designer with immense talent, he gave color and light their rightful place in fashion,” she said. “Paris is today mourning one of its sons.”
Takada lived in Tokyo until the demolition of his apartment to make way for 1964 Olympics facilities proved the catalyst for his move to Europe the following year.
His work drew international attention after his designs were featured on the cover of Elle magazine in 1970.
“It is with immense sadness that Kenzo has learned of the passing of our founder,” the fashion house he founded said in a statement. “For half a century, Mr Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry always infusing creativity and color into the world.
“Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our Maison (House). He will be greatly missed and always remembered.”
Last Saturday, a dozen or so people rode naked through the streets of Taipei. Well, as naked as local mores allow. “Bare as you dare” might be the slogan of the World Naked Bicycle Ride (WNBR), but “Bare as the ROC laws permit” is probably more relevant to its Taiwan iteration, the 4th annual Taipei Naked Ride (台北裸騎). “Last year someone called the police,” says you-can-call-me Yung-luen, spokesperson for the group. Like everybody interviewed for this article, he clearly feels less exposed by not giving his real name. And, whether by stealth or coincidence — or simply because there is a police
OCT. 5 to OCT. 11 After obtaining permission from the Japanese colonizers, the Paiwan Aborigines of Dralegedreg set out for one final hunting trip on the morning of Oct. 9, 1914. Once they caught a “mighty beast,” they promised to surrender their firearms in accordance with the government’s colony-wide policy to “govern the savages” (理蕃). Around 10am, about 150 Paiwan fighters instead attacked the local police station, killing 11 Japanese officers and members of their families. Only one escaped to report the news to the authorities. Several more Paiwan groups rose up against the colonizers in the following
At a new 400-acre research-and-development center on China’s south coast, Huawei Technologies (華為) engineers chat, tap at their phones, or chill out on a small electric tram that whirs them between buildings modeled variously on the Sorbonne or England’s great universities. They move through neighborhoods built in the style of Versailles or Renaissance Italy, passing by some of the 3,000 gardening and maintenance staff needed to keep the vast parklands immaculate. It’s late July, and on this Disneyland-like corporate campus about an hour and a half’s drive from Hong Kong, Huawei seems to be basking in the wealth from its leadership
In 2016, Taipei joined more than 100 cities around the world in hosting the all-night festival of the arts in the first weekend in October known as Nuit Blanche. This year, Taipei is one of the few cities that is going ahead with the annual event, the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting preventative measures having forced many of the others to either scrap their overnight festival, move it online or substantially downsize it, as Paris is doing. Since the first Nuit Blanche was held in Paris in 2002, the aim has been to make contemporary art more accessible to the public and to