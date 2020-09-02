The Taichung Jazz Festival is the latest casualty of COVID-19.
City officials announced the cancelation of this year’s festival, which typically attracts upwards of 1 million spectators over a 10-day period each October.
“It’s impossible this year,” said Hsiao Jing-ping (蕭靜萍), head of performing arts for the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau. “We just didn’t have a choice.”
Photo courtesy of Taichung City Government
Difficulty getting overseas jazz musicians into the country coupled with concerns over large crowd size, forced organizers to cancel the festival, Hsiao said. The decision was made earlier this summer, she added.
The festival, which would have celebrated its 18th year, has grown into one of Asia’s largest. Last year’s event brought together more than 50 jazz groups performing throughout Taichung.
Hordes of spectators typically pack Civic Square (市民廣場主舞臺) to see local and international jazz groups, including Grammy and Golden Melody Award winning artists.
With the festival’s cancelation, organizers said they hoped others would help give local jazz musicians a venue to perform.
In order to further help promote jazz in the city, the city’s Cultural Affairs Bureau is cooperating with Compass Magazine, which hosts an annual weekend music festival.
This year’s Compass festival is set to take place in mid October. While jazz fans might be disappointed, Hsiao said she was optimistic that the Taichung Jazz Festival would return for 2021.
In language that belies her cherubic appearance, Julia Mariano calls for “revolutionary rage.” She is speaking at Taipei’s Vinyl Decision bar, alongside a portrait of Bob Dylan. This is the language of protest, for sure, but rather than channeling voices from a bygone era, Mariano is demanding that people take action right now. The occasion is the launch of Taipei-based Canadian writer Joe Henley’s latest novel, Migrante (reviewed on page 14 in the Taipei Times on July 30), which details the tribulations of a Filipino migrant worker in Taiwan, and the largely Western composition of the audience is not lost on
A textbook used in some Victorian schools includes portions that repeat Chinese Communist party propaganda and features a controversial map in which China claims most of the South China Sea in contradiction of Australian government policy. Concerns about the material have prompted the publisher, Cengage Learning Asia, to recall unsold copies of the textbook, which the Melbourne-based authors said they had written to suit the course design of the Victorian senior school subject Chinese language, culture and society. While the textbook is not listed by Victorian education authorities as a prescribed text for undertaking the course, it is being used in at
Beyond the well-deserved praise heaped on Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) as Taiwan’s father of democracy lies another tale, of the dedicated men and women without whom democratization could never have occurred. This is the story of one of them, Jay Loo (盧主義), also known as Li Thian-hok. The book is both a personal memoir and a history of the democratization process with whom Loo’s life has been so closely intertwined. Born in Tainan in 1932 as one of six children to the poor and devoutly Presbyterian parents to whom he dedicates the book, Loo went to school during the Japanese occupation
I could taste the finish line of the grueling 13-hour trek when my knee gave out. Despite a bruised side, several gashes from slipping on wet rocks and soreness all over, I was still in high spirits when I signed my name on the form at the trailhead, proving that I had conquered the 3,092m Beidawu Mountain (北大武山) in a single-day ascent. But destruction by Typhoon Morakot had made the trailhead inaccessible to vehicles, and we faced another 2.8km descent down about 400m to the car park. Perhaps I shouldn’t have rested so long at the trailhead — I