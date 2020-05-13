Early humans were present in Europe at least 46,000 years ago, according to new research on remains found in Bulgaria, meaning that they overlapped with Neanderthals for far longer than previously thought.
Researchers say jewelery and tools found at a cave in Bulgaria called Bacho Kiro reveal that early humans and Neanderthals were present at the same time in Europe for several thousand years, giving them ample time for biological and cultural interaction.
“Our work in Bacho Kiro shows there is a time overlap of maybe 8,000 years between the arrival of the first wave of modern humans in eastern Europe and the final extinction of Neanderthals in the far west of Europe,” said Prof Jean-Jacques Hublin, from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, co-author of the research, adding that that is far longer than previously thought. Neanderthals were roaming Europe until about 40,000 years ago.
Photo: REUTERS
“It gives a lot of time for these groups to interact biologically and also culturally and behaviorally,” Hublin added.
Writing in studies published in the journals Nature and Nature Ecology & Evolution, Hublin and colleagues report how they excavated Bacho Kira — a site that has been studied several times over the past decades.
Previous excavations revealed human remains and tools of a very specific type called “Initial Upper Palaeolithic.”
Such stone and bone tools, said Hublin, show features both of tools known to have been used by Neanderthals and toolkits used by later modern humans, with much debate over which hominin was making them.
However previous dating of the site ran into a number of difficulties, including from contamination.
Now Hublin and colleagues have carried out new excavations, and unearthed more tools and remains, including bone fragments and a tooth revealed, by methods including ancient DNA analysis, to be from early modern humans.
The team report that radiocarbon dating of modern human remains found in the same layer as the tools, suggested the remains dated to between 46,790 and 42,810 years ago, while a dating technique based on the rate of changes in DNA from mitochondria, the “powerhouses” of cells, suggested a date of between 44,830 and 42,616 years ago.
The team add the same sort of tools were found in the layer beneath, alongside animal remains dating to almost 47,000 years ago.
“We are talking about the oldest modern humans in Europe,” said Hublin adding that their archeological context is “crystal clear.”
In other words, this group was making Initial Upper Palaeolithic tools.
Among further discoveries the researchers found jewelery fashioned from cave bear teeth that they say is strikingly similar to that produced by the very last Neanderthals. That, they say, adds weight to the idea the latter may have adopted innovations as a result of contact with early modern humans.
“Some people would say that is a coincidence, I don’t believe it,” said Hublin, noting there is already genetic evidence that the groups interbred. “I don’t see how you can have biological interaction between groups without any sign of behavioral influence of one on the other.”
Prof Chris Stringer, an expert in human origins from London’s Natural History Museum, said while his own team previously discovered what is possibly an incomplete modern human skull in Greece from more than 200,000 years ago, the new research is important.
“In my view this is the oldest and strongest published evidence for a very early Upper Palaeolithic presence of Homo sapiens in Europe, several millennia before the Neanderthals disappeared,” he said, although he said doubt remained about whether Neanderthals were influenced in their jewelery making by early modern humans.
But Stringer added the new study highlights several mysteries including why the appearance of such early modern humans in Europe 46,000 years ago didn’t lead to their earlier establishment and an earlier disappearance of Neanderthals.
“One possibility is that the dispersals into Europe [of modern humans of the Initial Upper Palaeolithic] were by pioneering, small bands, who could not sustain their occupations in the face of a (then) larger Neanderthal presence, or the unstable climates of the time,” he said.
“Wow, your shirt is really see-through. Are you wearing matching underwear?” the man says lewdly. It’s a virtual reality simulation — but it’s enough to shock 23-year-old Elizabeth Lee into silence as the scene plays out on her headset. The VR technology is part of the Girl, Talk project which is aimed at helping women fight back against harassment in Singapore. “I would think that I would respond in a more confrontational way,” Lee admits. “It felt very physically close... it was just really disgusting to hear such crass remarks.” Sexual harassment has been a key issue in the city-state’s
With a degree of relief, I noticed that not a single bat seemed to be roosting inside Taiping Bat Cave (太平蝙蝠洞), half an hour by car from central Taichung. I wasn’t scared of catching COVID-19, even though many scientists think the disease originated in bats. I was more worried that one of these nocturnal mammals would defecate on me. They’re as likely to loosen their bowels when resting during the daytime as they are when flying around at night. Before driving to this spot, I’d not seen a need to confirm the presence of bats. My research had focused on
From the vast plains of the Masai Mara in Kenya to the delicate corals of the Aldabra atoll in the Seychelles, conservation work to protect some of the world’s most important ecosystems is facing crisis following a collapse in ecotourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations that depend on visitors to fund projects for critically endangered species and rare habitats could be forced to close, according to wildlife NGOs, after border closures and worldwide travel restrictions abruptly halted millions of pounds of income from tourism. Throughout the pandemic, scientists have repeatedly urged humanity to reset its relationship with nature or suffer worse outbreaks.
The young woman is pressed to the ground next to a riot police shield. Detained by Hong Kong authorities, she screams her name out to friends so they can call a lawyer to help. The picture, taken on Sept. 2 last year in the midst of huge and violent protests that rocked Hong Kong for more than six months, was part of a series of images by a team of Reuters photographers that won a Pulitzer Prize this week for breaking news photography. The photographs range from sweeping bird’s eye views of boulevards packed with tens of thousands of demonstrators to close-ups