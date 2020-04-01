1. If you go to the hospital for a check-up, plan for the worst-case scenario — having to stay there without returning home. Have a hospital “grab bag” to either take with you or have someone deliver. Recommended items include: T-shirts, shorts and sleeping clothes, socks and underwear, sweater/fleece, personal toiletries and medications, computer (and headphones) and phone plus charging cables, towel, slippers, nail clippers and reading material. Also, have a water bottle/container that nurses can fill up with drinking water. Remember that Taiwanese hospitals generally only provide the most basic of daily necessities.
2. If you test positive, anticipate a full accounting of your whereabouts and contacts over the past couple weeks. You can help authorities by starting to recall and record this, together with contact names and numbers.
3. If you speak little or no Chinese, strongly consider a hospital with special services for foreigners as communication about medical/non-medical issues can be challenging. If you think you may have symptoms of the coronavirus, call 1922.
4. Remember that National Health Insurance may not cover all expenses for an extended stay, with extra costs possibly well over NT$20,000.
5. Keep in mind that your three hospital meals per day will most likely be Taiwanese cuisine, quite basic and unvarying.
6. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. You will probably be relying on friends and family to bring additional items, from favorite foods to clothing.
7. There is a time to mute your phone and rest. Don’t get overwhelmed updating friends, family and colleagues. Consider a Facebook page or other online location where you can direct people for the latest updates on your condition.
8. Try to create a personal daily routine that includes, if you’re able, basic exercises.
9. Don’t dwell on feeling guilty about getting sick and those you may have exposed. The main priority is getting well and ensuring those you’ve had significant contact with are made aware.
10. Be prepared for ups and downs as your deal with this illness and keep a positive attitude.
The chills were what first tipped me off that something was wrong. It was an early Thursday evening in late February and I was sitting in my office. I normally hit an energy low this time of the day but this was different, as I suddenly felt chilled, absolutely drained of energy, the lightest of achiness in my muscles and joints and a slight pain behind my eyeballs. I went home, took a long hot shower and went to bed early. After a full day of rest, I felt normal enough on Saturday to jump on my bike and enjoy
1. If you go to the hospital for a check-up, plan for the worst-case scenario — having to stay there without returning home. Have a hospital “grab bag” to either take with you or have someone deliver. Recommended items include: T-shirts, shorts and sleeping clothes, socks and underwear, sweater/fleece, personal toiletries and medications, computer (and headphones) and phone plus charging cables, towel, slippers, nail clippers and reading material. Also, have a water bottle/container that nurses can fill up with drinking water. Remember that Taiwanese hospitals generally only provide the most basic of daily necessities. 2. If you test positive, anticipate
When a man surnamed Chen discovered that his wife, surnamed Chang, was having an affair with a foreign national surnamed James, he hired private investigators to catch them having sex. Chen and three private investigators staked out James’ apartment and, when they heard moaning sounds coming from Chang, burst in and filmed the couple in flagrante delicto. A judge later found the pair guilty of adultery and sentenced them to four months in prison, and ordered the foreign national to be deported. Like anywhere, adultery is a daily occurrence in Taiwan, and rarely a day passes when an adulterous couple
Over a million people flooded Kenting National Park over two weeks in 1986 to see Halley’s Comet, massively boosting the area’s tourism industry March 30 to April 5 About 30,000 disappointed visitors lingered on the streets of Kenting National Park on the evening of March 28, 1986. Established just two years earlier, Taiwan’s first national park had never seen so many visitors — all hotels were full, hundreds of tents cramped the campgrounds and the latecomers slept in their cars. Most had traveled here just to catch a glimpse of Halley’s Comet, which only passes by the Earth every 76 years or so. That year, the comet was more visible the further to the south, and Kenting’s location at Taiwan’s southernmost tip made