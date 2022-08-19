Greed spurs fraud
Stories of Taiwanese being lured to Cambodia by fraud syndicates promising employment and high salaries, only to be carted off, imprisoned and abused by human trafficking rings on arrival, have captivated the attention of the public.
Similar cases occurred 10 years ago in Nanning, the capital of China’s Guangxi Province, which few Taiwanese have probably even heard of.
A friend of mine personally experienced this. The victims had heard through friends that there were investment opportunities in Nanning, and that they could make a lot of money. The moment they landed, their phones and passports were confiscated, and they were locked up with other poor souls. Gang members would then ask them how much money they had in their bank accounts and force them to remit their savings, and then the criminals would demand that they ask friends to also come to Nanning. The victims would weep and plead to get their passports back so they could return to Taiwan.
I have been a police officer for more than 10 years, and have had to deal with fraud gangs during that time. The root of the problem is always the same: greed. People have desires, they always want more and they quickly become blinded by greed. It is then that the fraud rings strike, exploiting the greed to relieve people of their money.
Preventing fraud rings cannot consist of sending police to airports to hold up warning placards, or of going door to door and telling people to be careful. Nor will a few arrests and confiscation of equipment deter them; fraud syndicates will simply recruit new members and start over.
If Taiwanese are not to fall victim to these schemes, they need to take responsibility for themselves, and if they hear of an opportunity to make big money they should think carefully, for if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Liu Kang-wei
Taipei
No matter what indicator you use, Russian President Vladimir Putin is winning in the energy markets. Moscow is milking its oil cash cow, earning hundreds of millions of US dollars every day to bankroll the invasion of Ukraine and buy domestic support for the war. Once European sanctions against Russian crude exports kick in from November, the region’s governments will face some tough choices as the energy crisis starts to bite consumers and companies. Electricity costs for homes and businesses are set to soar from October, as the surge in oil income allows Putin to sacrifice gas revenue and squeeze supplies to
In an August 12 Wall Street Journal report, Chinese sources contend that in their July 28 phone call, United States President Joe Biden was told by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping (習近平) that “he had no intention of going to war with the US” over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s then upcoming visit to Taiwan. However, there should be global alarm that Xi did use that visit to begin the CCP’s active war against democracy in Taiwan and globally, and that the Biden Administration’s response has been insufficient. To hear CCP officials, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesmen, and a
Much of the foreign policy conversation in the US over the past two weeks has centered on whether US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ought to have visited Taiwan. Her backers pointed out that there was precedent for such a visit — a previous House speaker and US Cabinet members had visited Taiwan — and that it is important for officials to underscore the US’ commitment to Taiwan in the face of increasing Chinese pressure. Critics argued that the trip was ill-timed, because Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) would likely feel a need to respond, lest he appear weak
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has restarted military maneuvers around Taiwan in response to the visit of a delegation of US lawmakers led by US Senator Ed Markey, who arrived in Taiwan on Sunday. Having failed to intimidate Taiwanese with its response to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month, Beijing is having another go at it. On Sunday, the PLA deployed 22 warplanes and six warships in areas around Taiwan, with 10 aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait median line to coincide with the delegation’s arrival. Monday saw a slight increase in aircraft sorties, with the