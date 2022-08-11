[ LETTER ]

KMT-CCP alignment

In addition to plans to “re-educate” Taiwanese, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野) had two other familiar talking points in his interview on France’s BFM TV.

Familiar because they were also raised by former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) in an interview with Deutsche Welle in March.

First, Lu (and Hung) grieved that support for unification with China had dropped drastically in Taiwan over the past 20 years. They attributed this not to the end of the KMT’s authoritarian rule, and Taiwan’s home-grown and hard-fought democratization, but to the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) “propaganda.”

Second, Lu lamented that the DPP uses “extremist propaganda” to “oppress” the KMT.

Hung, who recently visited “re-education camps” in China’s Xinjiang, must be pleased that her party has found an advocate in its erstwhile sworn rival, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an advocate that shares her contempt of the intelligence of Taiwanese voters, that is willing to air the KMT’s grievances on French television and even go as far as firing missiles over Taiwan to make a point.

Te Khai-su

Helsinki, Finland