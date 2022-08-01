On the day Tunisia’s democracy died, it fell to US Department of State spokesman Ned Price to deliver the Biden administration’s mealy-mouthed pieties.
Asked about the July 25 constitutional referendum that allowed Tunisian President Kais Saied to institutionalize one-man rule in the North African nation, Price offered the following observations:
“Well, we note the outcome that has been reported by the Independent High Authority for Elections and civil society election observers,” he said. “The referendum has been marked by low turnout. That is something we do note. A broad range of Tunisia’s civil society, media and political parties have expressed deep concerns regarding the referendum. And in particular, we note the widespread concerns among many Tunisians regarding the lack of an inclusive and transparent process and limited scope for genuine public debate during the drafting of the new constitution. We also note concerns that the new constitution includes weakened checks and balances that could compromise the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
Note the absence of direct criticism of the man who has garroted the Arab world’s most promising democracy. Instead of calling out Saied for his appropriation of near-absolute authority, the administration of US President Joe Biden again failed to live up to its own billing as a defender of democracy.
There would have been plenty to criticize. Saied seized control of the election commission ahead of the vote, in addition to muzzling the media, jerry-rigging the judiciary and jailing political opponents. The overwhelming majority of Tunisians chose not to vote, undermining the autocrat’s attempt to legitimize his power grab by refusing to participate in the stage-managed exercise.
Even taking at face value the election commission’s claim of a 30.4 percent turnout, it was an abysmal showing for Saied. By contrast, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi managed a 38.6 percent turnout for his 2014 constitutional referendum.
The Tunisian president offered the lamest of excuses: More people would have voted if they had had two days instead of one, Saied said.
In the days ahead, Saied’s opponents are likely to make the most they can of the poor turnout to question the lawfulness of the new constitution — and by extension, the president’s right to rule.
Like autocrats everywhere, Saied could seek alternative sources of legitimacy. Expect government-supported rallies celebrating the constitution in Tunis and expressions of fealty from the armed forces. The president could also draw legitimacy from the willingness of foreign leaders — and especially leaders of democratic states — to do business with him. He would be reassured by a reluctance of democracy’s defenders to even criticize, much less condemn, his sham of a referendum.
Saied is likely to hope that the Biden administration does for him what the administration of former US president Barack Obama did for al-Sisi: Accept the new constitution as a fait accompli and look the other way as the Tunisian president uses it to tighten his grip over all levers of the state.
Biden should deny Saied that satisfaction. Instead, the US president can start making up for his failure to protect Tunisia’s democracy by making it clear that his administration has done more than “note” Saied’s attempt to institutionalize authoritarianism.
Biden is no slouch at using strong language in situations such as this. Only last November, he condemned Nicaraguan President Manuel Noriega for staging a “pantomime” election. Saied should get similar treatment.
Presidential rhetoric aside, the official US position should be that the referendum was too flawed for the results to hold any validity. Any move by Saied to exercise the powers arrogated to the presidency in the new constitution should be met by full-throated condemnation and, where possible, economic sanctions.
Biden should demand that Saied restore the independence of Tunisia’s judiciary as well as the freedom of its media, and work with opposition parties toward a power-sharing arrangement and fresh elections.
If Saied refuses, the US should withhold all aid for Tunisia and encourage its European partners to do likewise. The Biden administration should also be prepared to exercise the US veto on any IMF assistance for Tunisia.
That would hit Saied where it hurts the most. He desperately needs foreign funding and the IMF’s help to start repairing Tunisia’s crumbling economy. Failure to deliver on that front would swiftly remove even the limited support he enjoys, and put paid to any claims to legitimacy.
Biden has much to answer for in his failure to live up to his professed values. In Tunisia, he could to do something of note.
Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously he was editor-in-chief at the Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Many Shanghainese were shocked to see images of Taiwanese actor Lee Li-chun (李立群) wandering freely around Taiwan and visiting restaurants as he pleased. This shattered Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda. Just a few months ago, Lee was starving together with other people in Shanghai, including myself, during the lockdown. He learned his first lesson about how to run away from China: Keep your mouth shut and do not blame the CCP, even if you are at death’s door. Chinese citizens no longer trust the authorities, given that the draconian “zero COVID” restrictions were implemented without warning. After several residential areas in Shanghai were
At the annual Aspen Security Forum last week, CIA Director Bill Burns and MI6 Chief Richard Moore gave their respective opinions on the current level of threat faced by Taiwan, and revealed a subtle difference of opinion that could prove significant for Taiwan’s security. Burns played down fears that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) might take military action against Taiwan after the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in November — when it is expected that Xi would secure a convention-busting third term as president — but added that the risk of military action increases as the decade progresses. Burns also said
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday spoke for more than two hours in a telephone call that touched upon tensions over Taiwan. Xi warned Biden not to “play with fire.” Xi has used this phrase in talks with Biden before. That he used it again on this occasion suggests that he intends it as a reminder of a previous threat and not as an escalation in the rhetoric between the two sides. The translation is not simply the substitution of an English proverb to reflect the intent of the original Chinese. The idiom Xi used
A growing crisis is threatening China’s economy. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) draconian “zero COVID-19” policy has caused the country’s economy to atrophy: This year’s second-quarter GDP increased by only 0.4 percent, data released by Beijing showed, making it inevitable that the CCP would miss its target of 5.5 percent growth this year. Outside of the macroeconomic situation, the country’s banking system has been shaken by multiple serious cases of fraud involving rural banks in Henan Province. Forty billion yuan (US$5.94 billion) of client deposits have disappeared and withdrawals from their accounts have been frozen, revealing regulatory failures and a dark