Lee and Abe’s work must be completed

By Tommy Lin 林逸民





Akio Yaita, the Taipei bureau head of Japan’s Sankei Shimbun, is an enthusiastic proponent of closer Taiwan-Japan relations and has long hoped to emulate the Friends of Lee Teng-hui Association in Japan. Last month, the Friends of Abe Association in Japan finally came to fruition.

The original plan was for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to travel to Taiwan to attend the association’s inauguration ceremony. Who would have thought that Abe would last week be gunned down? Abe’s untimely departure is a loss that will be borne heavily by Taiwanese, who are acutely aware that he was Japan’s most Taiwan-friendly prime minister.

While in office, Abe’s stance toward Taiwan was unequivocal, with him issuing statements such as: “Taiwan is Japan’s friend,” and “Taiwan shares our fundamental values and is a vital partner and friend of Japan.”

After stepping down as prime minister in 2020, Abe frequently advocated for and expressed opinions on Taiwan, famously stating that: “Taiwan’s problem is Japan’s problem.”

Abe belonged to a political dynasty. The third member of his family to serve as prime minster, he followed in the footsteps of his maternal grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, and uncle’s father, Eisaku Sato.

Abe’s political lineage is the most anti-China, pro-Taiwan of Japan’s political dynasties. Kishi was the first Japanese prime minister to visit Taiwan after World War II; Sato was the last to visit Taiwan before formal diplomatic relations were severed.

Abe’s achievements are not solely a product of his political pedigree. He had intimate ties with Taiwan and his position toward the nation was guided by former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Lee was a close and valued friend of Abe, who regarded him as his mentor.

After Abe left office after an initial stint as prime minister in 2007, Lee encouraged him to stand again, saying: “Within Japanese politics, only you can be trusted to lead the country; there is nobody else.”

Lee also advised Abe to set Japan on a path toward a “normalized nation” by establishing the Japanese National Security Council and amending the constitution.

Abe was Japan’s longest-serving and strongest post-war prime minister. His greatest contribution was to strengthen Japan’s national security and defense, and build diplomatic alliances in line with the strategic thinking of a normal nation.

Abe accomplished much while in office. This included upgrading the status of the then-Japanese Defense Agency to the Cabinet-level Japanese Ministry of Defense, establishing the National Security Council, changing the interpretation of Article 9 of the constitution — so that Japan could partly exercise the right of collective self-defense — and passing a package of national security legislation.

Lee established the foundations of Taiwan’s democratization movement. Abe inherited Lee’s political legacy by normalizing Japan, transforming the country into a cornerstone of regional security and a friend that Taiwan can rely on.

In an opinion poll conducted by Japanese media organization Nikkei, 91 percent of respondents believed that Japan should prepare to help Taiwan.

That is Abe’s legacy.

Reflecting on Lee, and Abe’s passing, Akio perfectly encapsulated the situation: “Starting today, we must strain every sinew to fill the chasm left by Abe.”

The work to normalize Taiwan must continue. Taiwanese must complete the unfinished business of Lee and Abe, and press on with the pursuit of liberty, democracy, human rights and national sovereignty.

Tommy Lin is director of the Wu Fu Eye Clinic and president of the Formosa Republican Association.

Translated by Edward Jones