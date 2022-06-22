China’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, was launched on Friday. With a total displacement of more than 80,000 tonnes, the vessel is the largest of China’s three aircraft carriers.
According to reports, the Fujian is about 300m long and 78m across at its widest point. It is conventionally powered, with a maximum speed of about 30 knots (55.6kph) and can carry 60 aircraft — including about 40 fighter jets, helicopters and airborne early warning and control aircraft. The deck of the carrier is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult system, which can speed up the take-off and landing of fighter jets.
Once it enters service, China’s navy will outperform the navies of most other countries, but there is still a long way to go before Beijing becomes a naval superpower.
When analyzing a nation’s military power, operational experience must also be taken into account. It can be said that the aircraft carriers of the US Navy are still the world’s best, enjoying a glittering record since World War II and an enviable naval culture.
Although the increased displacement of the Fujian is a great improvement on China’s other two carriers, it still cannot compete with the uninterrupted global combat capability of the US’ nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, which have night combat experience unmatched by the Chinese navy.
From the perspective of regional and major-power relations, China is already a “revisionist” and rising power. For Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), the launch of the Fujian creates a propaganda opportunity for him to consolidate his leadership. With the manipulation of nationalism, China’s military establishment is changing the global situation, especially regarding competition for maritime power, having developed itself as a substantial strategic threat to Taiwan, the region and even the US.
Therefore, it is imperative for Taiwan’s military to add large Aegis surface ships, expand its layered deterrence capabilities and purchase more powerful beyond-visual-range air-launched weapons.
Ray Song is a doctoral student at Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
