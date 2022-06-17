Online advertising fraud has become so brazen that some suspicious investment promoters have been using a photograph of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) to lure unsuspecting people to put money into their seemingly foolproof venture.
No matter how many times I report this advertisement as spam, it keeps popping up on my browser.
Fraud cases have topped the list of investigations by local prosecutors’ offices for the past five years, with drug crimes in second place, and the gap is widening quickly, the High Prosecutors’ Office said.
It is true that “technology increases productivity,” but this also applies to fraud. High-tech communication allows fraudsters to peddle their deception across borders, and the Internet facilitates the spread of deceitful information, ready to catch anyone naive enough to take the bait.
Small-loan advertisements stuck to telephone poles can be removed, and the parties behind them penalized. If an account is found to be fraudulent, you can call an anti-fraud hotline to report it.
However, deceptive social media posts and accounts can only be investigated by law enforcement agencies while waiting for Internet platforms to suspend the enterprise. There is no law or regulation to prevent this activity from happening in the first place.
The concept of environmental, social and corporate governance has become a selling point for companies to bandy around in promotions, but when it comes to Internet security, most of the tech giants shut their eyes as if the matter is outside their jurisdiction. These corporations make Internet users take responsibility for screening out suspicous ads.
In light of increasing incidents, Google Taiwan is making investment service advertisers obtain authorization from the Financial Supervisory Commission before publishing their advertisments.
The rule seems strong, but fraudsters are more than up to the challenge. If they change tack and begin posting fraudulent part-time job ads, would Google require these advertisers to require Ministry of Labor permission?
Countries cannot rely on Internet operators to handle such situations on their own. This is why Europe and the US are beginning to update relevant laws and regulations.
The Online Safety Bill under review in the UK would oblige Internet operators to review ads for content that should be removed, and the Kids Online Safety Act proposed in the US has been designed to oversee children’s consumption of social media.
These bills are not only a tightening of Internet content rules, but also relate to information security. They establish authorities and regulations to ensure that Internet operators review content thoroughly — and remove suspicious publicity.
Taiwan could learn from these bills. Article 2, Paragraph 5 of the Organization Act of the Ministry of Culture (數位發展部組織法) says that the soon-to-be-launched Ministry of Digital Development is to manage the formulation, guidance and supervision of matters related to national information security policies, regulations, planning and resource allocation.
The new ministry could use its authority to legislate appropriate Internet content security measures.
It is time that steps are taken to ensure that fraudulent online messaging is blocked in a timely manner and under an appropriate legal framework so that the public can enjoy a safe and secure online environment.
Chuang Chia-wei is a district prosecutor in Miaoli.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
There has been a lot of global media frenzy about Taiwan’s security in recent weeks. Experts have debated what lessons China might be drawing from Russia’s military setbacks in Ukraine. Pundits grew excited when President Biden declared in Tokyo that the United States would intervene militarily if Taiwan was attacked. Yet, below this exuberant froth, policy discussions in the United States, Asia, and Europe have remained relatively steady. I have had an opportunity to interact with senior officials and diplomats from all three of these regions in recent weeks, as well as a range of business executives. They all have unanimously
Over the weekend, a war of words broke out between Washington and Beijing at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, turning the annual powwow into less of a dialogue and more of an exchange of angry monologues. During an address to delegates at the summit on Sunday, Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) did not mince his words: “Let me make this clear: If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight. We will fight at all costs and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to destruction and displacement, and has taken the lives of thousands of civilians, and yet Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to describe it as a “special military operation.” Small, but strong and determined Ukraine has admirably fought back the mighty Russian power, to the surprise of its authoritarian admirers. The West’s indirect support of Kyiv, and especially the shipment of sophisticated arms, ammunition and weaponry, has rendered the lethal power of the Russian artillery ineffective. Why did Russia invade Ukraine? How is it relevant and important to Taiwan vis-a-vis its mighty authoritarian neighbor
Today is the one-month anniversary of the church shooting in Laguna Woods, California. The North America Taiwanese Professors’ Association (NATPA), founded in 1980 and consisting of college professors and professionals, expresses serious concern regarding the tragic incident that targeted a Taiwanese-American congregation on May 15. We call for peace and attention to the hate crime imposed on innocent American citizens. The NATPA condemns any form of violence and the spread of China’s agenda through aggression inflicted on Taiwanese Americans. According to the Orange County sheriff, the gunman, a Chinese immigrant, was politically motivated by the hatred and violence messages promoted by