Let health minister finish the job

By Tommy Lin 林逸民





With confirmed daily COVID-19 cases climbing to more than 30,000, the public seems to be at a loss about what to do during the outbreak. Long lines have formed outside pharmacies selling rapid antigen test kits, while hospitals are crowded with people waiting to be examined.

Unfortunately, some media outlets are having a field day with the turmoil, and causing fear among the public by focusing on minor cases with severe symptoms.

Meanwhile, many countries that have responded worse than Taiwan to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifting or easing restrictions. This is because even though it is highly contagious, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a significantly lower fatality rate, and those who are infected usually have no or mild symptoms.

Due to its high level of transmissibility, governments were unwilling to adopt a “zero COVID-19” strategy. After weighing the pros and cons of lockdowns, most leaders decided to coexist with the virus, relax containment policies and gradually bring life back to normal.

For example, South Korea last month downgraded COVID-19 to a “Class 2” disease alongside conditions such as tuberculosis and cholera. Those who test positive would not be required to quarantine, and doctors do not need to report cases immediately. People with COVID-19 can go to the nearest hospital for diagnosis instead of having to report to certain hospitals for quarantine.

The South Korean government is to stop covering the cost of COVID-19 treatment. It has also lifted an outdoor mask mandate, except at social gatherings with more than 50 people.

In Singapore, fully vaccinated travelers no longer need to take COVID-19 tests before departure. From April 26, social gatherings would no longer be limited to 10 people, and people do not need to maintain a distance of 1.5m from each other. All public spaces can be used in their entirety, and the government would not carry out contact tracing. Restaurant owners do not have to check a customers’ vaccination status anymore, except at social gatherings with more than 500 people or dance clubs.

Western countries are gearing up for the post-pandemic economy.

Air Canada said that it expects its capacity to reach 80 percent of 2019 levels, and is targeting a full recovery by 2024. With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions worldwide, airlines are looking to increase capacity to make up for the lost revenues during the past two years.

As a shining light in the fight against COVID-19, Taiwan should not have had issues doing likewise and returning to normal. Nevertheless, it is showing signs of grappling with the most recent outbreak, in terms of the public psyche and political ploys.

During the pandemic, some media and political opponents found ways to politicize COVID-19 and undermine Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) at every possible turn. When there were few confirmed cases, they clamored for him to run for Taipei mayor for his outstanding leadership. When cases started to rise, they called for him to back out due to a drop in opinion polls.

When asked about his mayoral intentions, Chen has never wavered in his answer — he is focusing on the task at hand. When interviewed about the Democratic Progressive Party’s plans for Chen, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) similarly said that Chen is too occupied with quelling the pandemic to spare a thought for elections.

Disease prevention concerns the health and welfare of a nation, and the media should refrain from stirring up hearsay and rumors.

As the world transitions to the “new normal,” Taiwan is also seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. The fight against COVID-19 has been like taking a flight, where takeoff and landing are the most critical phases.

During its “takeoff” stage, thanks to the early warnings of Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), Taiwan kept the worst of COVID-19 at bay. Once in the air, with Chen in the cockpit, the nation has had a relatively smooth flight other than a few bumps.

As the journey nears its end, it is critical to have a safe “landing.” No one would argue that it is wise to change pilots mid-flight. Before the pandemic is over, stop pestering Chen about the Taipei mayoral race and let this experienced pilot do his job: to land the plane safely and guide the nation out of the pandemic.

Tommy Lin is director of Wu Fu Eye Clinic and president of the Formosa Republican Association.

Translated by Rita Wang