EDITORIAL: Ethnicity and immigration a bad mix

The Ministry of Labor on Saturday last week launched a program to provide a pathway to permanent residency for migrant workers, as well as foreign and “overseas compatriot” students who earn an associate degree in Taiwan.

The program allows such graduates to be classified as “intermediate-skilled labor” at their place of employment, qualifying them for permanent residency if they earn a minimum of NT$30,000 per month, the ministry said.

The program is a step in the right direction as Taiwan seeks ways to curb its population decline and labor shortage. However, the ministry’s differentiation between “foreign” students and “overseas compatriots” highlights outdated ideas about ethnicity that could hamper the government’s goals.

Article 2 of the Regulations Regarding Study and Counseling Assistance for Overseas Chinese Students in Taiwan (僑生回國就學及輔導辦法) defines an “overseas Chinese student” as a “student of Chinese descent who has come to Taiwan to study,” or one “who was born and lived overseas until the present time.” In the Chinese-language version of the law, the term used for “Chinese descent” is hua yi (華裔), meaning “ethnic Chinese.” This is distinct from the term hua qiao (華僑), which refers to a citizen of China who lives overseas.

In other words, the law presents favorable immigration terms for certain individuals based on ethnicity. Most countries that follow the principle of jus sanguinis make no mention of ethnicity, and recognize the eligibility of a person born overseas to immigrate based on that principle if at least one parent is a citizen of that country.

For example, Canada’s Citizenship Act allows a child born overseas to at least one Canadian parent to be considered Canadian at birth. Adopted children of Canadian parents, regardless of where they were adopted or what their race is, are also automatically granted Canadian citizenship. In the US, Section 301(c) of the Nationality Act of 1952 allows children born abroad to two US parents to be granted US citizenship if at least one parent has spent a certain amount of time living in the US.

An article published in February 2016 by Scientific American cited Drexel University professor Michael Yudell as saying: “Race is understood to be a poorly defined marker of diversity and an imprecise proxy for the relationship between ancestry and genetics.”

The article also cites a study on genetic differences between Europeans and Africans by Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology director Svante Paabo, who said: “There is not a single absolute genetic difference, meaning no single variant where all Africans have one variant and all Europeans another one, even when recent migration is disregarded.”

Simply put, ideas about race and ethnicity are social constructs, and that is at least one reason such ideas have no place in modern immigration laws. Furthermore, there is no benefit to a nation to promote immigration by what it perceives to be a specific race. For example, it would not benefit Taiwan’s economy to emphasize industry talents or academic researchers who by perception are descendants of Chinese or Taiwanese. It would not even benefit lofty aspirations of a “pure Taiwanese race” to do so, as it would be scientifically unachievable to pinpoint specific “Taiwanese genetics.”

The US and Canada have staved off population decline with open immigration laws. Those countries also benefit from the diversity of their multicultural populations, which introduce a wider range of ideas and traditions to the national culture.

Immigration laws that emphasize ethnicity, while continuing to impose restrictions (such as high salary requirements and disallowing dual citizenship) on potential immigrants only hurt Taiwan in the long run. The government should discuss the issue and consider putting it to a referendum.