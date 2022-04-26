On Wednesday, the National Taiwan University (NTU) Student Association published the profiles of students campaigning for positions on the school’s Gender Equity Education Committee.
As a student representative on National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University’s Gender Equity Education Committee, I find a large number of the proposed policies at NTU utterly appalling, if not downright disgraceful regarding gender equality.
Most students run for positions in the students’ association on campus with the goal of improving and fighting for students’ rights. Unfortunately, some candidates have exploited campus democracy and civic engagement at the expense of the public.
The policies these candidates suggested in their campaigns were often outlandish, ludicrous and ill-natured, such as a student at Kaohsiung Senior High School proposing to “establish a ‘Nazi empire’” in the school and to “send people to ‘concentration camps’” in 2017.
It is hard to imagine that such careless use of Holocaust analogies have appeared on campus.
Consequently, the misconduct of these “black sheep” have brought shame to the students’ unions and damaged Taiwan’s international image.
Regarding NTU’s recent student election, some of the policies proposed by the candidates were extremely misogynistic and crude.
A candidate surnamed Lin proposed to “establish legal sex zones” at the plaza in front of the university’s main library and the lawn behind it between midnight and 5am.
Another candidate surnamed Wu wrote that he would “put an end to feminists having their cake and eating it,” “punish Taiwanese women” and so on.
The term “Taiwanese women” (台女) is used derogatorily on social media to generalize women in Taiwan as being self-centered, vain and spoiled.
Even though there is a possibility that these candidates were writing under false names for fun, they have chosen the wrong place and time for it. By using a platform meant to promote gender equality to convey sexist discourse is to go against the very nature and purpose of the committee.
Under Article 9 of the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法), the gender equity education committee of a school must consist of “faculty, staff, parents, students and experts with gender equity consciousness,” which questions the eligibility of the aforementioned NTU candidates.
Are they really fit to run for the committee? With such gender-biased values, we could hardly expect them to push for gender equality and eliminate gender discrimination once elected.
Lai Yen-cheng is a doctoral candidate at National Yangming Chiao Tung University and a member of the university’s Gender Equity Education Committee.
Translated by Rita Wang
To commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and to show Washington’s staunch support for Taiwan, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned to visit Taiwan on April 10, but she postponed her trip to Asia after testing positive for COVID-19. Taiwanese authorities sent their sincere regards to Pelosi upon hearing the news. If Pelosi can still visit upon her recovery, Taiwanese would no doubt be charmed by her avid support for the nation after meeting this “feisty grandma” firsthand. In 2019, when the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office held a reception on Capitol Hill in
The sinking of the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva on Thursday last week was the first destruction of a major warship in combat since the Falklands war 40 years ago, when the UK and Argentina lost large surface ships in the cold waters of the South Atlantic. For the Russians, you would have to go back to World War II to find a comparable loss. How will this dramatic event affect the war in Ukraine, and what are the lessons for navies worldwide? I have toured Russian ships on several occasions (including in Sevastopol before the Russian invasion), and the surface ships
The 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 28, a meeting at which Taiwan’s return as an observer is becoming increasingly possible. US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brain McKeon has clearly articulated to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the US supports Taiwan’s attendance at the meeting with observer status, along with a continued investigation into the origins of SARS-CoV-2. This shows that Washington continues to pursue Taiwan’s interests, and that there remains a chance for Taiwan to attend the WHA meeting, despite not having yet received an invitation. McKeon is
With the war in Ukraine, we have seen a shift in how the West’s strategic ambiguity posture might affect geopolitical outcomes. Ambiguity might have its value in confusing the enemy into how the US would respond to any acts of aggression against its partners, but the Ukraine invasion shows that the concept of ambiguity also has its limits. Leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken advantage of US foreign policy over the past few years, including Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, its invasion of Ukraine through supposed proxy forces, and China’s military buildup and encroachment