Russia’s war in Ukraine has lasted almost two months and caused a tragic loss of civilian life. The world’s media have fully covered the money and supplies donated by the US and European countries, but many are surprised by the aid that Japan, a country far off in East Asia, has given.
Media reports say that Japan has so far given US$300 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and continues to put diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia.
Compared with India’s policy of self-preservation, Japan was the first Asian country to stand up and criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. In addition to introducing economic sanctions against Russia, Japan has also provided humanitarian aid to the victims of Russia’s aggression.
On April 5, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi arranged to carry 20 Ukrainian refugees — five men and 15 women, aged between six and 66 — to Japan on a government plane. Four of the refugees had no relatives in Japan or a significant reason to be allowed entry, but the Japanese government welcomed them.
Tokyo expressed outrage over the massacre perpetrated by Russian forces in Bucha, a town near the capital, Kyiv. At a news conference on April 8, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the Russian forces’ cruelty and inhumane actions, saying that the international community would not tolerate war crimes.
Kishida said that Russia should be held accountable for the violence it had unleashed, and that Tokyo supported an independent investigation by the International Criminal Court and the UN, with Japan paying in advance its contribution to the court to help it investigate alleged war crimes.
Although a Russian jet entered Japanese airspace early last month, Japan was not intimidated, but extended economic sanctions against Russia. Japan has not only imposed five new sanctions — including banning imports of Russian coal, wood, machinery and vodka — but on Thursday last week, the Japanese Diet voted to revoke Russia’s most favored nation status.
On April 17, Kyodo News announced the results of a survey saying that even if the sanctions against Russia were to have a serious impact on the economy and daily life in Japan, 73.7 percent of respondents supported the government maintaining economic sanctions against Russia.
Japan is prevented by law from providing Ukraine with the major weaponry — heavy artillery, tanks, helicopters and missiles — that the US and European countries have, but the terms of the Self-Defense Forces Act and the “three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology” allow it to provide Ukrainians with large amounts of non-lethal equipment — such as bulletproof clothing, military helmets, clothing and tents, as well as food, cameras, toiletries and generators — to help them in their efforts to defeat the enemy.
Japan, which has a mutual security agreement the US, has reiterated the importance of maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait. It is concerned over deepening ties between China and Russia, and believes that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to security not only in Europe, but also throughout the world.
Japan is aware that only by supporting Ukraine and doing its best to frustrate Russian aggression can it hope to prevent Chinese aggression toward Taiwan — which it knows it would get involved in.
Yao Chung-yuan is a professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s strategic planning department.
Translated by Paul Cooper
The controversy over the unfortunate, but avoidable incident at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport involving Hong Kong actor Wong He (王喜), an inbound passenger from the UK who had a nosebleed during a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test, highlighted many aspects of pandemic management. Undoubtedly, mandatory tests at the airport prescribed by the Central Epidemic Command Center should be followed, but no medical process should involve a level of force such that the person bleeds. The gentle sample-taking procedure does not warrant shoving a long stick deep inside the nasal passageway in an intimidating, unprofessional way. The health worker was
On Wednesday last week, International Air Transport Association (IATA) director-general Willie Walsh told an online news conference that Hong Kong is no longer an international flight hub due to the government’s restrictions on inbound flights and its requirements for passenger quarantine. “It’s effectively off the map now, and I think it’s going to be difficult for Hong Kong to recover,” Walsh said. “It’s going to lag significantly behind the recovery that we’re seeing elsewhere and has led to a tough time for all airlines operating there.” Walsh’s remarks were undoubtedly a warning sign to Cathay Pacific Airways, which is based in Hong
Relations between Taiwan and Poland are on an upward trajectory. Since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, we have witnessed the close cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Polish institutions aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief efforts for Ukrainian people affected by the war. Additionally, the recent inauguration of the Taiwan-Poland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association, led by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), is an important step toward further institutionalization of relations between Taipei and Warsaw. Consequently, these recent positive developments provide an opportunity to identify obstacles that still hinder bilateral ties and explore new avenues for Taiwanese-Polish
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) — a great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and potential KMT candidate for Taipei mayor — recently proposed changing the name of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to the Taiwan Development Memorial Hall to commemorate all Taiwanese who helped build the nation over the past seven decades, including former presidents Chiang Kai-shek and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Chiang Wan-an said that the two former presidents contributed greatly to the development of Taiwan during the Cold War era, and that this achievement should be the goal of any political party in Taiwan. When asked