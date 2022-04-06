More than a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Russian army has not only failed to win a military victory, but has suffered major defeats in public opinion and international relations.
International observers have gradually shifted from expecting certain defeat for Ukraine to praising its stubborn resistance, and some say it might even win the war. In view of this dramatic turnaround, as well as admiring Ukrainians’ will to resist, even more praise is due to the Ukrainian government and armed forces for successful psychological and intelligence operations, which demonstrate the importance of all-out national defense.
Although relations across the Taiwan Strait are not directly comparable to those between Russia and Ukraine, there are some lessons to be learned from the Ukrainian model.
First, the importance of establishing faith in key leaders.
Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has often been derided as a “selfie president,” during the war his personal videos and sincere speeches have been straightforward and effective. Coming from the president himself, this has encouraged Ukrainians’ patriotism. It can be compared to Taiwan’s situation in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) leadership inspired the whole nation to mobilize against the virus.
Second, the pre-emptive use of military-civilian hybrid warfare.
Ukraine has repeatedly used hybrid warfare methods, such as proclaiming the supposed outstanding military exploits of the “Ghost of Kyiv,” the “13 soldiers of Snake Island” and the “Chonker of Donetsk”; setting up a hotline and Web site for people to inquire about Russian prisoners of war; and releasing videos of the “emotional outbursts” of captured Russian troops. These have all served to undermine Russian morale and foster anti-war sentiment in Russia.
The targets of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hybrid warfare tactics against Taiwan, such as its cognitive warfare and psychological operations, extend beyond Taiwan’s armed forces to society as a whole. In response, as well as setting up integrated hybrid warfare Web sites to refute rumors spread by the CCP, Taiwan should encourage civic groups to learn about hybrid warfare techniques, thus enabling them to assist military forces.
Third, combining military and psychological operations.
On March 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it would strike targets in Kyiv, namely the 72nd Main Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO) and technological facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Although the PSO’s exact mission and responsibilities are not clear, that it was named alongside the SBU highlights the importance of psychological operations in a war. Accordingly, Taiwan should reassess and strengthen the professionalism and capacity of its psychological operations and integrate them with all levels of the military, so as to use psychological operations to the greatest effect and strengthen overall national defense.
It is still uncertain how the conflict in Ukraine will end, but clearly if the Ukrainians had started out by expecting foreign aid, the war might have come to the quick end that Russia expected. As Sun Tzu (孫子) wrote in The Art of War: “The art of war teaches us to rely not on the likelihood of the enemy’s not coming, but on our own readiness to receive him; not on the chance of his not attacking, but rather on the fact that we have made our position unassailable.”
The ominous situation now prevailing across the Taiwan Strait makes it more important than ever for the government to make adequate preparations.
Wang Ruei-hong is a graduate student at National Defense University.
Translated by Julian Clegg
Amid the carnage of war in Ukraine, one man appears to feel grimly vindicated, if not quite happy about how things have turned out — the man who played an outsize role in starting the conflict in 2014, Igor Girkin, also known under his nom de guerre, Igor Strelkov. Few people are hated as much in Ukraine as Strelkov. In April 2014, after the provisional Ukrainian government said it would send troops to put down pro-Russian revolts in the east of the country, Strelkov crossed the border from Russia with about 50 men and wreaked enough havoc to pull the Russian
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) last week proposed abolishing the classical Chinese-language part of the civil service entrance exam, sparking a vehement backlash from lawmakers of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), who slammed the proposal as ideological and said it was the DPP’s latest move to garner votes from young Taiwanese. As civil servants need to write and read official documents in Chinese, the exam assesses applicants’ command of the language, with classical Chinese being one of the exam’s focus areas. Classical Chinese had been in use from ancient times to the early 20th century. Chinese-speakers in
India-Taiwan relations hold immense potential, but still suffer from a lack of consistent attention. From both sides, there is an acknowledgement of merit in engaging each other, but a sustained focus is missing. Taiwan began to recalibrate its India policy in 2020-2021, and it did pay off. From the use of social media to Taiwan providing aid to India during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan began to engage India meaningfully, and this was very-well reciprocated by Indians. That Taiwan is viewed favorably among Indians is not an overstatement. Even though India comes across as a little cautious in dealing with Taiwan,
On Friday, leaders of the EU and China held a virtual summit, their first since December 2020. As expected, but certainly not desired in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine dominated the agenda. EU leaders made it clear that there would be consequences if Beijing supported Moscow’s attempt to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. Yet it became clear in the EU leaders’ post-summit news conference that Brussels failed to secure any assurances from China that it would not support Russia. The EU’s and China’s fundamentally different stances on Russia will define their ties long into the