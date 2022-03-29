Walter Lohman On Taiwan: Beijing’s problem with the truth

What comes to mind when you hear the words “lab leak theory”? Most of us would think “COVID-19,” the disease that has so disrupted our lives for two years now. Many would then attach a modifier to it like “discredited” or “debunked.” But those who do would be far behind the curve. Other than the fact that it came from China, the origin of COVID-19 remains an open question — even among the scientific community. At the outset, it is important to sort out exactly what is at issue here. The debate is not over whether the virus was created in China