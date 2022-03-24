Local media have reported that news clips in Public Television Service’s (PTS) digital library were accidentally deleted by an outsourced data storage company on Feb. 8. As many as 420,000 valuable clips were reportedly deleted and more than 84,000 of them cannot be restored.
In response, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said that she was not only shocked, but also furious, as she did not expect that a level A agency like PTS would make such an amateur mistake. More importantly, she said that if no one had exposed the incident, it would have remained covered up forever.
“Is PTS trying to pretend that everything is fine?” she asked.
Wu said that she had been at a complete loss for how to respond when she found out about this “cultural catastrophe” and she severely condemned the agency responsible for the mishap, which had been kept under wraps until she received an anonymous message.
Surprisingly, the Ministry of Culture’s latest report to the legislature, which Wu read in detail, failed to even mention the incident. Nor did the ministry, which oversees PTS, take the initiative to make the incident public. Naturally, a review report about the case did not exist.
Wu’s anger is fully understandable. As she said, if no one had exposed the case, the public might never have found out about it, and there would have been no proof that it had happened at all.
Even more infuriating, what gave PTS the nerve to think that it could cover up this major information security flaw by itself? Who made this outrageous decision?
Similarly, another major information security flaw occurred when the Ministry of Education accidentally erased tens of thousands of “e-learning profiles” of high-school students in September last year. PTS failed to learn its lesson from that mistake.
According to the “cybersecurity responsibility levels” of the Cyber Security Management Act (資通安全管理法), the PTS Foundation is a level A agency, the highest level there is. Unfortunately, after making the lowest-level mistake, PTS adopted a negative attitude by trying to quietly “turn big problems into small ones, and small problems into no problems,” as the old Chinese saying goes.
It is necessary for the agency to explain and clarify the matter.
Hu Wen-chi is a former vice chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee.
Translated by Eddy Chang
The world is focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. And outside of Europe, no country has paid closer attention than Taiwan, a fellow frontline democracy also threatened by a nearby revisionist authoritarian power in Beijing. The lessons of the war in Ukraine are relevant to the entire free world. But it is especially crucial that the Taiwanese people learn from them so that the Taiwanese people can secure their own freedom from tyranny. The first lesson is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), like Vladimir Putin’s Russia, cannot be trusted. Like the Kremlin, the CCP views international treaties and obligations
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compounding the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, most world leaders are not in an optimistic mood, as they face days of turmoil and economic stress. Amid these challenges, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), in his annual report to the Chinese National People’s Congress on March 5, said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aims for “stability” in its relations with Taiwan and the world. Surprisingly perhaps, Li mentioned “stability” 81 times. Li’s focus raised a few eyebrows, as China is typically a nation bent on growth. Granted, most countries seek stable economies — and few would choose
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Cheng Li-wun’s (鄭麗文) confrontation with Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday backfired, with people posting thousands of comments on her Facebook page showing support for the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center — as the KMT once again demonstrated that it is out of touch with the nation. “I’m with you, minister A-chung (阿中),” many posts read, referring to a common nickname for Chen, while others criticized Cheng, after their heated exchange at a meeting of the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee. A group of KMT legislators protested the meeting
Taiwanese manufacturers, especially chipmakers and electronics assemblers, have long touted themselves as their customers’ best partners and suppliers, given their resourceful workforces and flexible manufacturing capacity. They once again proved their ability to perform well by overcoming geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 restrictions, as reflected in last month’s export orders, which grew at a more rapid pace than industry insiders predicted. Taiwan’s exports expanded for a 24th consecutive month to US$51.56 billion last month — the best February figure ever. That represented growth of 21 percent from the same period a year earlier, beating an estimate of 9 percent by the Ministry