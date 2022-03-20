South Korea has reached two seemingly contradictory milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic: It recorded more than 600,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the most anywhere in the world, while also having one of the lowest virus death rates globally.
Anywhere else, an infection surge of this size would signal an out-of-control outbreak soon to be followed by a spike in fatalities. In South Korea, the picture is more complex.
The sky-high caseload reflects the nation’s consistent deployment of mass testing, largely abandoned by many places as COVID-19 becomes endemic. However, testing is a key factor behind South Korea’s sliding death rate, according to its virus fighters.
Continuing to officially diagnose most infections allows the country to identify at-risk cases and preemptively treat or hospitalize those patients before their conditions become severe.
Combined with an 88 percent vaccination rate — and one of the highest booster shot take-ups in the world, especially among the elderly — it has delivered a fatality rate of 0.14 percent. That is one-10th of the rates in the US and the UK, and down from 0.88 percent two months ago, even as cases have surged 80-fold in the same time frame.
The unorthodox approach is typical of South Korea’s response to the pandemic, which has been prescient from the beginning. The country pioneered the use of quick testing and high-tech contact tracing early on, using lessons learned from previous epidemics.
While it has recorded more than 8 million cases since the start of 2020, South Korea did not institute lockdowns, and managed to overcome a slow start to vaccination by looking beyond those first shots to prioritize supplies of boosters, which have been targeted at the elderly.
The focus on testing has been expensive. The nation has spent about US$1.3 billion on PCR testing, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
The country has the capacity to conduct 1 million PCR tests a day.
However, the payoff is immeasurable, as hospitals have not been overwhelmed and the healthcare system remains intact, government officials said.
Despite daily cases spiking to 621,328 on Thursday — from fewer than 9,000 before emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in late January — hospitalizations have only doubled, with intensive care unit capacity at 65 percent.
“Another critical point in preventing deaths is the ICU capacity, and South Korean hospitals generally have a good handle on the situation,” said Choi Jae-wook, professor of preventive medicine at Korea University College of Medicine.
REFINING STRATEGY
Despite the world-leading caseload, the falling fatality rate has the government considering further easing of pandemic restrictions, including lifting a six-person limit on private gatherings and extending restaurant hours.
South Korea’s health officials said they have been better prepared to deal with the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic partly because of lessons learned during its botched handling of a Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak in 2015.
Among the key lessons: Stay nimble and respond quickly.
As Omicron took hold in late January, rather than being overwhelmed, South Korea doubled down on testing. As in many countries, the testing strategy was expanded to include rapid antigen tests. However, unlike elsewhere, those who test positive at home still must go to a government-run PCR testing center for confirmation.
From there, positive cases who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are required to quarantine at home, while those deemed at high risk of serious illness are sent to hospitals for care and treatment.
“It is more ideal to use PCR tests with high accuracy in as many places as we can, yet the adoption of the rapid antigen test is a measure to protect the high-risk group that has a greater risk of getting severely ill,” the disease-control agency said in a statement.
At the same time, South Korea stepped up its vaccine rollout after initially lagging behind, focusing particular attention on getting elderly and high-risk individuals inoculated. Nearly 86 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated when Omicron began to spread, with more than 90 percent of people aged 60 years and above also boosted.
“The mortality rate is close to zero among those 60 and under who have completed the third vaccination,” said Park Hyang, the health ministry’s anti-epidemic prevention and response management department director general.
Most of the deaths have been among the small group of elderly who have not been vaccinated. People who are over age 60 and were not inoculated are 10 times more likely to die than those who have had boosters, she said.
However, despite the falling death rate, Choi said that social distancing and other pandemic curbs should not be lifted too soon.
Other countries, including the US and the UK, are abandoning restrictions as populations become more comfortable living alongside COVID-19, even as their caseloads and deaths rise again.
“Easing virus-prevention measures now will inevitably lead to more deaths and critical cases, and the government shouldn’t be the one judging that this is OK yet just because there is enough ICU beds,” Choi said. “They should notify and pass along precautions in advance to the public.”
While the Russian army is advancing toward Kyiv and Odesa, the free world is watching closely to see whether the Russian invasion of its neighboring state could be a blueprint for China’s leader and his dream to invade Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has made what he calls the “reunification” of democratic Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China under autocratic rule his life’s goal and vowed to Chinese that he would achieve this objective in their lifetime. His rhetoric resembles closely the one of his close ally in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fantasizes about a “Holy Russia”
Having spent a diplomatic career working on Russia/USSR and Taiwan/China, I have followed events in those regions closely for more than fifty years. Early on, I expended countless brain cells obtaining spoken and written proficiency in Russian and Chinese. Therefore, I feel I must speak out now on Vladimir Putin’s reckless invasion of Ukraine and what it means for Asia. There is cause for grave concern, but also reason not to go overboard on the comparison between what is currently unfolding in Ukraine and Taiwan’s situation. Putin’s reckless adventurism caught the world by surprise, but we might have seen this coming.
The campaign to starve Russia of technology — stripping the nation of everything from iPhones and Airbnb listings to defense electronics — is an unprecedented experiment that risks pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin further into China’s orbit. Using export controls as a tool, the US is leading an effort to deprive Russia of components it needs for high-end industry and advanced weapons, with the hopes of ensuring that Putin feels the pain of his decision to invade Ukraine. That has forced makers of computers, chips and sensors to halt shipments to Russia. At the same time, many of the biggest US firms
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compounding the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, most world leaders are not in an optimistic mood, as they face days of turmoil and economic stress. Amid these challenges, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), in his annual report to the Chinese National People’s Congress on March 5, said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aims for “stability” in its relations with Taiwan and the world. Surprisingly perhaps, Li mentioned “stability” 81 times. Li’s focus raised a few eyebrows, as China is typically a nation bent on growth. Granted, most countries seek stable economies — and few would choose