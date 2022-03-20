Reserves lacking gender equality

By Chang Ting-kuo 張定國





The government this month introduced a new reservist training program — all reservists are to train for about 10 hours per day, which includes a two-hour, 10km nighttime combat march, for a total of 136 hours over 14 days — with the goal of improving combat readiness and maintaining reservist forces.

While the law stipulates that “volunteer enlisted soldiers” are subject to reservist management when “suspended from active service, retired or lifted from mobilization,” only male personnel are required to become reservists and participate in regular training sessions.

Even though the same regulation extends to female personnel, they can choose whether to be part of a reservist force after retirement. The Ministry of National Defense has yet to mobilize female personnel to report back to camp to participate in the reservist training program, having said that there is a sufficient force of male personnel.

Taiwan became a popular keyword on Twitter after Russia invaded Ukraine, as the world is concerned whether Taiwan could become the next center of conflict.

The ministry’s newly devised defense plan is forged in the spirit of defense autonomy and public participation, and centers on the defense of the national army.

Since the war erupted in Ukraine, Ukrainians — regardless of gender — have demonstrated a determination to engage in national defense. Ukraine’s example has highlighted the importance of reforming Taiwan’s reservist program.

As female volunteer soldiers have received the same military training and learned the same tactics and strategies as their male counterparts, it would be a shame not to utilize them.

By not having equal participation by women in the reservist training program, the government is wasting the social resources that have been poured into training these women and passing up the opportunity for military combat training.

To reform, the government should first review the Act of Military Service for Officers and Non-commissioned Officers of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍軍官士官服役條例) and related laws. To strengthen public national defense, the government should start by realizing gender equality in its reservist program, and modifying the approach of determining a person’s duties according to their gender.

It is high time this issue was addressed with some real action and planning.

Chang Ting-kuo is a freelance writer and has a master’s degree in law.

Translated by Rita Wang