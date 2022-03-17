[ LETTER ]

Military needs transformation

As your editorial enumerated (March 1, page 8), “Taiwan is different from Ukraine.” Two further contrasts are missing from your list — one external, one internal — that unfortunately work against Taiwan’s favor.

Externally, Ukraine can appeal directly to the international community through the UN. Taiwanese, as a people, have never asserted this right for ourselves, so Taiwan is in a weaker legal position, and fewer questions would be asked in the event of an attack.

More poignant is the internal difference: When Ukrainians take up arms, they have no doubt that it is Ukraine they are defending, but in Taiwan, it is still not clear whether the armed forces are defending Taiwan or the Republic of China (“‘Begonia’ map on military insignia must go: legislator,” Dec. 14, 2021, page 2).

Let us distinguish the narrative underlying each term, instead of conflating the two in the latest fashion (“Pompeo urges US to recognize ROC,” March 5, page 1). Even in peacetime, Taiwanese travelers are faced with the quizzical refrain in airports and hotel lobbies around the world: “You say you’re from Taiwan, but your passport says China.”(Yes, it’s still there, even with the redesigned cover.)

What are the conscripts and reservists asked to fight for in wartime? To defend a diverse, multicultural and vibrant liberal democracy that is as advanced in technology as it is in social welfare? Or to perpetuate the remnants of a regime expelled from the UN, a military that lost a civil war yet sees its adversary as ultimately “the same family,” to be united but for some historical anomaly?

In which case, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rants about historical unity with Ukraine would fit like a glove (“Notes from Central Taiwan: The odious notion of ‘neutralizing’ Taiwan,” March 7, page 13).

With weapons in hand and lives at stake, there must be no room for doubt in fighters’ minds. Sadly, this is not the case. Despite many rounds of reforms, the military — including the half-dormant conscription and reservist system — is still seen as mostly make-work, an authoritarian institution to humiliate and subjugate Taiwanese — especially young men (“Chiu denies military morale is low,” Oct. 27, 2021, page 1).

Some recent examples: The conscript Hung Chung-chiu (洪仲丘), who died from abuse while serving in the military (“Thousands take to streets for Hung,” Aug. 4, 2013, page 1); the arrogance of Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) when then-legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) questioned him in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), a national language (Editorial: Language is not just a tool, Oct. 6, 2021, page 8).

Without radical transformation, Taiwan’s armed forces will never have the trust from society and dedication from soldiers that they need.

Te Khai-su

Helsinki