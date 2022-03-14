[ LETTERS ]

Hung’s Zelenskiy comment

I was shocked to hear [former KMT chairwoman] Hung Hsiu-chu’s (洪秀柱) mocking of Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy, who is fulfilling his duty as a president by doing what the Ukrainian people want him to do: protecting the country’s sovereignty.

In a democratic country, such as Ukraine, the president listens to his people and honors their wishes. This is Democracy 101.

Since the Russian invasion, Ukrainians have made it clear that they want national sovereignty and are fighting very hard for it. President Zelenskiy stays with his people and advocates their wishes to the world to get help.

Unfortunately, Ms Hung fails to understand the meaning of democracy and believes President Zelenskiy has options other than fighting for what Ukrainians want.

While all democratic countries in the world are praising the courage of Ukrainians and their president, Ms Hung, while enjoying the freedom of a democratic society, disrespects what Ukrainians are doing.

I hope Ms Hung can consider revising her comments to show the world that we honor the same values that other democratic countries do.

Gwoing Tina Yu

Taipei, Taiwan

108 curriculum

The Taipei Times editorial “108 curriculum a knotty experiment” caught my attention as a public relations professional turned university professor (March 11, page 8).

Looking back over more than 50 years of professional and professorial experience, I most definitely can understand the goal of the Ministry of Education to, as I term it, “ramp up” prospective university students’ preparedness for life after graduation.

Over the past 20 years, I have observed countless young men and women who were entering their final year of college with no clear idea of what exactly they wanted to be doing after graduation.

I can also easily identify with them because I, too, had absolutely no idea what I really wanted. Starting out as an engineering major, I graduated with an English major, thinking “maybe” I would be an English teacher, and, following my US Air Force service, segued into a public relations career.

Now, as a university professor, I make it a point to emphasize to any student who wanders across my path the critical importance of gaining a focus as soon as possible: Do not wait until after graduation.

This includes internships to gain a clearer focus on what one not only likes to do, but also what one is good at doing.

This process would be greatly simplified if students were encouraged to begin thinking about and planning for their professional future before embarking on an often costly college education.

Hats off to the Ministry of Education for its foresight.

Kirk Hazlett

Adjunct professor of

communication,

University of Tampa