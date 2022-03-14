Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Kyiv has controlled the narrative with a hybrid approach of news, public opinion, psychological and cognitive elements, and disinformation. Information warfare has displaced traditional political warfare and gained new strategic importance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been broadcasting live daily, as well as at significant times during the conflict, to show his country and the world his resolve to fight to the end and to castigate Russia for launching an unjust, unprovoked war.
During particularly tense episodes, he has given impassioned speeches, telling Ukrainians to stay alive so that they can once again sit down to eat together.
Reports have referenced the “Ghost of Kyiv,” a suspected flying ace who the Ukrainian Security Service claims has shot down 10 Russian fighter jets; the civilian army — comprised of men and women, young and old — willing to die for their country; and the weapons — Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger surface-to-air missiles and shoulder-fired next generation light anti-tank weapons — which have been crucial in repelling the Russians.
There have been images of destroyed or abandoned Russian military vehicles, and stories of poorly trained Russian soldiers.
These accounts have all found their way onto social media such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — all while people refuse to report on Ukrainian troop movements.
Public opinion around the world — with the exception of Belarus and China — sides with Ukraine, which is pressuring EU countries to provide military equipment and humanitarian aid.
Even SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has donated his company’s Starlink terminals to Ukraine to sidestep Russian efforts to block its Internet access.
Such support has enabled the EU to assist Ukraine, and paint Russia forces and Russian President Vladimir Putin as inhumane invaders.
The lack of a legitimate cause for the war and Russia’s inadequate preparation, amplified by Ukraine’s effective media use, has led to low morale among Russian troops and reportedly caused some invaders cast aside their equipment and abandon their vehicles.
Stories of derelict equipment and soldiers going AWOL are regularly replayed online. One video on YouTube shows a Russian mother saying that her son told her that he was deployed on a military exercise, only to later discover he was a prisoner of war in Ukraine.
People from around the world, as well as Ukrainians living abroad, are traveling to Ukraine to enlist in a volunteer army.
What Ukrainians have achieved is straight from the pages of the political warfare handbook: consolidate at home, bring others together and disrupt the enemy.
Taiwan’s armed forces can learn from this approach. The military should consolidate its operations, bringing together instructors and political warfare operatives to form a psychological operations and warfare unit responsible for utilizing social media to control the narrative during a potential war.
The military should reinforce training related to online campaigns — including the use of keywords, broadcasts, statistical analysis, visualization, and methods to increase online traffic and facilitate the setting of agendas — to shift away from relying on conventional “psy-op” techniques.
It should procure the equipment needed to avoid Internet disruptions and the blocking of online accounts.
The time is right for the military to learn from how Ukraine’s armed forces organized and consolidated its operations so that Taiwan can be ready to control the narrative.
Chu-Ke Feng-yun is director of a medical management department at a hospital.
Translated by Paul Cooper
Russia on Feb. 24 launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine before the eyes of the international community, upending the global geopolitical order. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to capture Ukraine within 72 hours, Russian forces have faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and citizens. While Moscow is facing international pressure for its actions, Kyiv has been gaining support. Even though there are stark differences between Taiwan and Ukraine, both countries have aggressive neighbors with expansionist tendencies. The priority for Taiwan is to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and formulate countermeasure strategies. For the invasion of Ukraine, Putin
After the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it appeared as if the conflict would be a net-positive for the Chinese Communist Party with regard to its territorial designs on Taiwan. Like an attack dog, Russian President Vladimir Putin had torn a chunk out of Pax Americana. Putin’s calculation that Western powers would not intervene directly, for fear of escalating the conflict into a nuclear war, proved correct. Furthermore, the invasion promised to distract Washington and the US military for years to come. However, nearly two weeks into the war, Putin’s Ukraine gambit appears increasingly unfavorable to Beijing. The unexpectedly
During the three months leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, the US had pleaded with China to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. About two weeks into the war, Washington is trying to persuade Beijing to broker a ceasefire. In the eyes of Washington, and maybe the West as a whole, ties between China and Russia mean that the two countries share a great deal of strategic and tactical decisionmaking. However, nothing could be further from reality. How robust are these ties? Not as strong as they appear. It is true that Chinese
As the war in Ukraine entered its 15th day yesterday, an alliance of Western nations led by the US and a number of Asian countries was punishing Moscow. In addition to levying sanctions against Russia, NATO has provided Ukraine with assistance, mainly in the form of military equipment, such as US-made FGM-148 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles. The weapons have enabled Ukrainian armed forces to fight back against the Russian military. Taiwan’s military has also acquired such missiles. In 1998, the Ministry of National Defense purchased more than 700 Stinger air-defense missiles, and in 2001 purchased at