Rising price pressures lead some people to worry about inflation, while others focus on whether inflation might lead to stagflation, which would hit the economy much harder. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalates, with more sanctions against Russia and more supply chain disruptions, the prices of energy products, agricultural goods and raw materials have soared, and concern over the risk of stagflation at home and abroad is growing.
Today’s oil price volatility is reminiscent of the 1970s, when global inflation shot up after Arab members of OPEC imposed an oil embargo against the US in 1973 and the US imposed an oil embargo against Iran in 1979, resulting in stagflation: a situation of high inflation, high unemployment and slow economic growth.
These major oil shocks were not the decade’s only challenges, but they were a big part of the problem. Surging oil prices triggered inflation rates not seen since World War II in many countries, as their economic growth rates dropped substantially.
Coface, an international credit insurance and management services group, last week said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered turmoil in the financial markets and drastically increased uncertainty regarding a global economic recovery. The group added that higher commodity prices have intensified the threat of long-term high inflation, which would increase the risk of stagflation and social unrest. Amid this macroeconomic crisis, industries such as the automotive, transport and chemical sectors appear to be the most vulnerable, it said.
Although energy prices last week surged sharply — with Brent oil, the global benchmark, surpassing US$130 per barrel to reach the highest price since 2008 — and consumer price data released by the US and European countries indicating that inflationary pressure is building faster than expected, today’s rising inflation is different from the stagflation of the 1970s.
At that time, there was a shortage of daily necessities, as well as rising energy costs, and some governments were inexperienced and made wrong policy decisions — such as price and wage controls and rationing — which only made the problem worse once the controls had been lifted.
Today, there are shortages of some goods and rising energy costs, but those are mostly the result of increasing demand as economies reopen, and disruptions in supply chains and logistics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not the direct effects of embargoes or boycotts.
Since 1990, there has been no global inflation or stagflation, thanks to free trade and global production, trends that helped to stabilize global supply and cap rising prices.
There is so far no sign that stagflation is taking hold. A mild increase in consumer prices is not necessarily a bad thing, as it is simply a result of current economic activity and is beneficial for economic growth.
As the state of things since 1990 has shown, as long as free trade continues and global production remains the model, stagflation would seem to be an unlikely scenario, although price fluctuations are occurring due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
As Taiwan’s consumer price index last month rose 2.36 percent year-on-year — remaining for the seventh consecutive month above the 2 percent alert level set by the central bank — and inflation risks are skewed to the upside, as the Russia invasion has caused commodity prices to surge and increased the risk of wider supply disruptions, policymakers must carefully balance inflation controls and economic growth measures, implement measures to look after society’s most vulnerable, and closely monitor the economic climate abroad.
Russia on Feb. 24 launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine before the eyes of the international community, upending the global geopolitical order. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to capture Ukraine within 72 hours, Russian forces have faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and citizens. While Moscow is facing international pressure for its actions, Kyiv has been gaining support. Even though there are stark differences between Taiwan and Ukraine, both countries have aggressive neighbors with expansionist tendencies. The priority for Taiwan is to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and formulate countermeasure strategies. For the invasion of Ukraine, Putin
After the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it appeared as if the conflict would be a net-positive for the Chinese Communist Party with regard to its territorial designs on Taiwan. Like an attack dog, Russian President Vladimir Putin had torn a chunk out of Pax Americana. Putin’s calculation that Western powers would not intervene directly, for fear of escalating the conflict into a nuclear war, proved correct. Furthermore, the invasion promised to distract Washington and the US military for years to come. However, nearly two weeks into the war, Putin’s Ukraine gambit appears increasingly unfavorable to Beijing. The unexpectedly
During the three months leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, the US had pleaded with China to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. About two weeks into the war, Washington is trying to persuade Beijing to broker a ceasefire. In the eyes of Washington, and maybe the West as a whole, ties between China and Russia mean that the two countries share a great deal of strategic and tactical decisionmaking. However, nothing could be further from reality. How robust are these ties? Not as strong as they appear. It is true that Chinese
As the war in Ukraine entered its 15th day yesterday, an alliance of Western nations led by the US and a number of Asian countries was punishing Moscow. In addition to levying sanctions against Russia, NATO has provided Ukraine with assistance, mainly in the form of military equipment, such as US-made FGM-148 Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missiles and FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles. The weapons have enabled Ukrainian armed forces to fight back against the Russian military. Taiwan’s military has also acquired such missiles. In 1998, the Ministry of National Defense purchased more than 700 Stinger air-defense missiles, and in 2001 purchased at