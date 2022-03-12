That Washington has not sent troops to Ukraine to directly intervene in the Russian invasion has led some Taiwanese to doubt whether the US would defend Taiwan were China to attack.
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) has even said that the US would send weapons, but not troops, were a war to occur across the Taiwan Strait.
At a sensitive time like this, US President Joe Biden appointed former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen to lead a delegation to Taiwan to express Washington’s support.
The US does not fire back in international wars instantly as it does in defense of its homeland, preferring to contain escalation of overseas conflict through diplomacy and policy maneuvers. It is unlikely to put boots on the ground until a war develops to an extent that such action is required.
Before entering World War II, the US merely passed the Lend-Lease Act in 1941 to help the Allies obtain military supplies and equipment, while weakening Axis members through embargoes.
After Iraq invaded Kuwait in the 1990 Gulf War, Washington first pushed the UN Security Council to pass resolutions 660 and 661, joined the League of Arab States in condemning Iraq and imposed economic sanctions on Baghdad.
It launched operation Desert Shield to station troops in Saudi Arabia to prevent Iraq from invading other allies.
After the UN passed Resolution 678, authorizing the use of force, the US launched operation Desert Storm with coalition forces in 1991.
Between Aug. 2, 1990 and Jan. 15, 1991, the US military operation had prioritized defending its allies. Similarly, in the first few weeks of the Russia-Ukraine war, the US’ main strategy has been to defend its NATO allies.
However, with the US Air Force’s Global Hawk drones gathering intelligence and US$350 million in military aid from Washington combined with weapons and supplies offered by other nations, as well as volunteers pouring in to fight for Ukraine, it is clear that a compound warfare approach incorporating concepts from the Lend-Lease Act is under way.
Moreover, the US military has trained Ukrainian special forces to operate US-supplied weapons such as Javelin and Stinger missiles.
The operational patterns indirectly reveal a new type of military cooperation called cooperative security location, a US term for outposts and facilities used for regional training. This means that the US does not need to participate in battles, nor does it need to deploy troops to provide military support.
Ukraine is not a NATO member, so the US military is unable to directly intervene.
However, the US Taiwan Relations Act and the US-Japan security treaty provide the legal basis for Washington, Tokyo and other allies to directly intervene were a cross-strait war to occur.
In addition, the US military has been training Taiwanese special forces for years, and has extended military cooperation from standing forces to reserve forces through the US Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program.
Were war to break out between Taiwan and China, Washington would be able to follow the model of late US lieutenant general Claire Chennault, who commanded the Flying Tigers, a group of US volunteer fighter pilots formed in 1941 to help oppose the Japanese invasion of China.
If war should break out and the US not send troops to Taiwan immediately, there is no reason for pessimism as long as Taiwanese remain united.
Ou Wei-chun is chief legal officer of a private company.
Translated Eddy Chang
Starting tomorrow, the quarantine period for all international arrivals is to be shortened from 14 days to 10, and foreign business travelers would be allowed to apply for entry. The easing of the 14-day mandatory quarantine, which has been in place for more than 700 days since March 19, 2020, marks an important first step in reopening the nation. However, Taiwan is not yet reopening to international tourists and other nonessential travelers. Last year, many European countries reopened their borders to travelers who are fully vaccinated, while the US reopened its borders to fully vaccinated arrivals in November last year. Despite global
Russia on Feb. 24 launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine before the eyes of the international community, upending the global geopolitical order. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to capture Ukraine within 72 hours, Russian forces have faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and citizens. While Moscow is facing international pressure for its actions, Kyiv has been gaining support. Even though there are stark differences between Taiwan and Ukraine, both countries have aggressive neighbors with expansionist tendencies. The priority for Taiwan is to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and formulate countermeasure strategies. For the invasion of Ukraine, Putin
Dear Reader, I intended to write about something that happened 75 years ago. But, last week saw a major war erupt in East Europe and I cannot ignore it. And, this week sees alarm spread across the globe that war may also break out in East Asia starting in the Taiwan Strait. It is almost as if the second world war is repeating itself, except in mirror image: Putin’s Russia is not the victim, but rather the perpetrator, of aggression in East Europe. In East Asia, Xi Jinping’s (習近平) China plays the exact role of the Imperial Japan a century ago,
After the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it appeared as if the conflict would be a net-positive for the Chinese Communist Party with regard to its territorial designs on Taiwan. Like an attack dog, Russian President Vladimir Putin had torn a chunk out of Pax Americana. Putin’s calculation that Western powers would not intervene directly, for fear of escalating the conflict into a nuclear war, proved correct. Furthermore, the invasion promised to distract Washington and the US military for years to come. However, nearly two weeks into the war, Putin’s Ukraine gambit appears increasingly unfavorable to Beijing. The unexpectedly