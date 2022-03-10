Seventy years of occupation
In 1950, when the People’s Republic of China invaded Tibet under the pretext of “peaceful liberation,” the Tibetan people were completely taken by surprise, and we were not prepared to defend ourselves. At that time no country came to our rescue, as we had no links with the outside world.
Today China is celebrating 70 years of the “peaceful liberation” of Tibet. Over a 100,000 Tibetans died defending their country. One million Tibetans perished in the past seventy years.
What has China got to show after 70 years of occupation?
Tibetans in Tibet hate the Chinese, and likewise Tibetan cadres are not trusted by the Chinese and are treated as second-class citizens.
No religious freedom, absolutely no freedom of speech or movement. No Tibetan in the past 10 years has been able to get a Chinese passport. No Tibetan can travel to China without being questioned.
Why should Tibet be a part of China? Tibetans deserve the right to choose their own destiny. Tibet is now being flooded with Han Chinese settlers making Tibetans a minority in the big cities such as Lhasa and Shigatse.
What the Chinese have accomplished is the systematic degradation of Tibetan culture to the point where the Tibetan people are completely subservient to China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) recently visited Tibet to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the 17 Point Agreement and the “peaceful liberation” of Tibet.
However, during the entire visit and in all his talks, there was no mention of the 17 Point Agreement, not much talk of “peaceful,” but only of “liberation.”
However, his visit itself during this tense situation and his high-profile meetings with the military in Tibet certainly showed China’s commitment to the defense of their strategic interest in Tibet.
After 70 years of occupation, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) on a visit to Tibet called on Tibetans to accept Chinese Communist Party rule.
Beijing has lost the race to control the minds of the Tibetan people, and it feels unsure of its control.
In the minds of the Tibetan people lies the spirit of the Dalai Lama. No Tibetan can be coerced to change their strong traditional religious beliefs. Beijing is trying to raise the image of their appointed Panchen Lama in front of the Tibetan people, thinking that one day he will be able to replace the Dalai Lama.
This strategy will not work, as the Tibetan people will never accept him.
Seventy years of occupation has turned out to be a futile exercise for China, as it has failed to win the hearts and minds of the Tibetan people.
Khedroob Thondup
Former member of the Tibetan parliament in exile
Starting tomorrow, the quarantine period for all international arrivals is to be shortened from 14 days to 10, and foreign business travelers would be allowed to apply for entry. The easing of the 14-day mandatory quarantine, which has been in place for more than 700 days since March 19, 2020, marks an important first step in reopening the nation. However, Taiwan is not yet reopening to international tourists and other nonessential travelers. Last year, many European countries reopened their borders to travelers who are fully vaccinated, while the US reopened its borders to fully vaccinated arrivals in November last year. Despite global
As the Ukraine crisis continues to intensify, the concept of “Finlandization” has been resurrected as a potential compromise for eastern Europe. The concept refers to smaller countries refraining from policies that oppose an adversarial neighbor while nominally retaining independence, such as Finland did toward the Soviet Union during the Cold War. French President Emmanuel Macron last month reportedly suggested that the Finlandization of Ukraine would be “one of the models on the table” for defusing tensions with Russia. Drawing a comparison between Taiwan and Ukraine, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) raised the idea on a political
Russia on Feb. 24 launched a wide-scale attack on Ukraine before the eyes of the international community, upending the global geopolitical order. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to capture Ukraine within 72 hours, Russian forces have faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and citizens. While Moscow is facing international pressure for its actions, Kyiv has been gaining support. Even though there are stark differences between Taiwan and Ukraine, both countries have aggressive neighbors with expansionist tendencies. The priority for Taiwan is to keep an eye on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and formulate countermeasure strategies. For the invasion of Ukraine, Putin
Dear Reader, I intended to write about something that happened 75 years ago. But, last week saw a major war erupt in East Europe and I cannot ignore it. And, this week sees alarm spread across the globe that war may also break out in East Asia starting in the Taiwan Strait. It is almost as if the second world war is repeating itself, except in mirror image: Putin’s Russia is not the victim, but rather the perpetrator, of aggression in East Europe. In East Asia, Xi Jinping’s (習近平) China plays the exact role of the Imperial Japan a century ago,