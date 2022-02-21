The US Federal Reserve last week released the minutes of last month’s policy meeting, which clearly showed the central bank’s inflation concerns. Then came the latest US consumer price index (CPI) released earlier this month, which showed that US headline inflation surged 7.5 percent year-on-year last month, the steepest increase in more than 40 years. Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, also rose 0.6 percent last month, another record increase. The CPI data added more pressure on the Fed to get ahead of the curve on inflation, and the more pressing issue now is how far and how fast it would raise interest rates.
In Taiwan, CPI also unexpectedly accelerated for a sixth straight month last month, highlighting a trend of rising living expenses that is set to continue this year. Annual headline CPI growth came to 2.84 percent last month, a nearly nine-year high, while the core CPI growth also quickened to a 13-year high of 2.42 percent, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) showed.
Given that many daily necessities have become more expensive, the public has reason for concern. Among the costs most concerning to Taiwanese, food prices rose 3.75 percent from one year earlier, with fruit prices surging 21.41 percent and egg prices rising 18.38 percent, while fishery items increased 5.28 percent, meat products 4.76 percent and bread 4.4 percent. Moreover, dining-out expenses were up 3.87 percent from a year earlier, the highest growth since January 2015, the data showed.
The DGBAS is seemingly not concerned about CPI running at its current level, saying that mild inflation is beneficial for economic growth, the theory being that people tend to buy now rather than later when they expect prices to continue rising. This could boost demand in the short term and encourage businesses to hire more workers and produce more to meet demand, thus creating a virtuous cycle that boosts economic growth.
However, the current CPI trend has hit households and is affecting consumers’ purchasing power, especially low and middle-income families. While the nation’s economy expanded 6.28 percent last year, average regular wages last year contracted 0.04 percent, the first retreat in five years, as faster increases in consumer prices wiped out wage gains, DGBAS data showed last week.
The government has so far adopted several measures to help ease the pressure on price increases, such as temporarily halting business taxes on imported corn, wheat and soybeans, halving import tariffs on butter and milk powder, reducing commodity taxes on gasoline and diesel, and investigating allegations of price gouging and hoarding in the food and beverage sector.
However, it remains unknown whether businesses might pass the benefits of tax cuts on to consumers, and if hoarding and price gouging are being curbed effectively by the government’s efforts.
The government should adopt more thorough, comprehensive measures to curb hoarding and price gouging, as well as price fixing and business collusion. While certain items can go up or down in retail cost — such as energy, vegetables and fruit — most grocery and restaurant prices tend to go up easily, but not down.
If prices of too many goods exhibit such “sticky down” characteristics, anger and resentment toward businesses and the government could follow. Moreover, if such a price rigidity is here to stay, if costs of raw materials sourced internationally drop, and if supply and demand in the market return to normal, retail prices are unlikely to be adjusted downward. Without necessary and timely government measures in place, consumer prices would take an unreasonably long time to fall, and consumers would feel they are being exploited.
It would be hard to miss Eileen Gu (谷愛凌) at the Beijing Olympics. After clinching a gold medal in freestyle skiing big air and a silver in slopestyle, the 18-year-old has become a superstar in China, charming the country with her outstanding athleticism, model-like looks and “correct” choice of political affiliation. Gu was born a US citizen to an American father and a Chinese immigrant mother. However, her mother had a huge influence on her upbringing, with Gu wholeheartedly embracing her Chinese identity. Having received her training in the US, Gu represented it in the Freestyle Ski World Cup in
Chinese state media on Saturday last week labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates.” The report in the People’s Political Consultative Daily said that KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) colluded with external antagonists to act against China’s interests. This has major implications for the KMT, and for its approach to Taiwan-China relations. The KMT has long defined itself through adherence to the idea of inevitable unification, the terms of which have been left intentionally ambiguous. A cornerstone of KMT rhetoric has been the so-called “1992 consensus,” through which the KMT said that it
Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) vice chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), a former Taipei mayor, on Sunday said that the KMT and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) would benefit from joining forces in the Taipei mayoral election later this year. National Policy Foundation vice chairman Sean Lien (連勝文), the KMT candidate in the 2014 Taipei mayoral race, and Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) have also given their support to the idea. Hau, Lien and Jaw, to varying degrees, represent the KMT leadership position. Their support appears to be a concerted effort to promote the idea. However, there is
With China being the only country capable of unseating the US as the leading global power, many in Washington may wish that former US president Richard Nixon had never made his historic trip to China 50 years ago this month. In their revisionist narrative, it was Nixon’s meeting with then-Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong (毛澤東), and the policy of engagement it initiated, that helped make China an economic superpower and a geopolitical threat to the US. For these critics, the Nixon visit, far from being a stroke of diplomatic genius, was one of history’s greatest strategic blunders. However, such