For professionals whose entire job requires good communication, politicians can be an especially tone-deaf bunch. Or perhaps their blunders are symptomatic of who has their ear, which, more often than not, correlates with who has the most money.
On Monday last week, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀) caused a stir by suggesting that Yilan County’s Turtle Island (Gueishan Island, 龜山島) and nearby areas be developed into an international tourist destination.
Sandwiched in the middle of a Facebook post discussing legislative progress and the battery industry, Chen threw in the idea of building a hotel on the uninhabited island using a build-operate-transfer model.
Media jumped on the idea, forcing a response later that day from Chen, who doubled down on his view that the area should be developed “provided that the development does not compromise the environment or ecosystem.”
Yet the story has held interest in the media and online, drawing another defense on Sunday. Repeatedly emphasizing the importance of sustainability and low density, Chen said that he was not calling for large-scale development, but merely floating an idea to consider as a way to realize the potential of Taiwan’s world-class natural attractions.
There is no reason to disbelieve Chen’s intentions, but his suggestion has clearly struck a nerve.
People have been clamoring to go to Turtle Island since it was reopened to the public in 2000, after being used by the military for 23 years, but the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration has been careful to implement strict ecological controls. Daily visitor numbers are limited and monitored through coast guard patrols, although the cap has steadily risen from 250 in 2000 to 1,800 today. No one is allowed to stay overnight, and only part of the island is open to tourists, while ferries and tour operators are trained in conservation practices.
Especially when compared with another popular offshore tourist destination, these efforts should be lauded. Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) — just a 30-minute boat ride from the main island — once had some of the healthiest coral reefs in the nation, but now environmentalists say the surrounding seabed is “barren” due partly to poor tourism practices.
Also about 30 minutes from shore, Turtle Island is home to a stunning diversity of rare species, including at least 16 types of cetaceans and the endemic Formosan lily. It is also a habitat of the Formosan flying fox, the only one of three habitats in Taiwan that has seen a steady increase in population since 2010, even as it opens to ever greater numbers of tourists.
The approach is clearly working. Input from environmentalists and stakeholders are taken into account to balance their needs. The scenic area administration even addressed the development issue in a prior report, stating that large-scale construction does not fit with its conservationist goals, even if last week it said that it has not yet evaluated the possibility of building a hotel.
At the same time, Chen is offering nothing but buzzwords to support his argument. His logic jumps from globalization to tourism growth to building a hotel, without asking whether the industry would be best served by another “international-grade” facility, while the east coast remains dotted with failed hotels and resorts.
It would take far more creativity to help the area live up to its potential as a world-class travel destination, but the best Chen can come up with is to parrot the desires of developers. No wonder people are disappointed.
Incredibly, more than two years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no explanation for the origins of the virus that is universally agreed to. Nobody is more pleased at this state of affairs than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has mounted a massive propaganda operation to cover up its culpability for the global health crisis. Fortunately, cover-ups are increasingly difficult to pull off in the age of the Internet. Paper files that would have previously found their way into the shredder or become “lost” down the back of a filing cabinet are now recorded for
Taiwan’s future is likely to have an outsized impact on not only the United States and People’s Republic of China, but the entire global order. There is no country on Earth today whose future is so uncertain, so contested, and so consequential. Why does Taiwan matter? Because not all foreign policy puzzles are created equal. A power law applies. When it comes to matters of power, radically unequal distribution is the law of the universe. In Peter Thiel’s book, Zero to One, he describes how the power law works and why it matters to everyone. Thiel uses examples from the venture
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s WeChat account, which was opened in 2019 for direct communication with Chinese-Australians prior to an election, was hijacked in October last year, with the account name changed from ScottMorrison2019 to Aus-Chinese New Living, and began posting pro-China political propaganda. Since as early as July last year, Morrison and his assistants have been unable to log in to the account. Repeated attempts to contact WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd to retrieve the account were unsuccessful, with all e-mails going unanswered. However, the account of an Australian lawmaker who recently criticized Morrison for “spreading lies” about a
Beijing’s growing arrogance and coercion toward nations that do not share its viewpoints have made China a feared power rather than a loved power. Since overtaking Japan as the world’s second-largest economy in 2010, China has expanded its economic power and martial prowess, utilizing this advantage to buy kowtows from weaker states, notably those in Southeast Asia, such as Cambodia and Laos. After accumulating this excessive power, Chinese leaders have become overly satisfied. With the rise of his political authority, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought a stronger role on the global stage, coining the term “Chinese Dream” to forge the