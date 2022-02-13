Several Taiwanese entertainers such as Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Angela Chang (張韶涵), Aska Yang (楊宗緯), Michelle Chen (陳妍希) and Lee Li-chun (李立群) took to the stage on China Central Television’s Lunar New Year Gala. Its online guest list showed them them as coming from “Taiwan, China,” a flagrant move portraying Taiwan as an inseparable part of China.
It is an open secret that the Lunar New Year Gala is far from a normal variety show, but one steeped in political propaganda. After Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) came to power, the program was rendered an instrument for political education. Those who appeared on the show should not feign innocence on its hidden implications.
Of course, an entertainer is free to milk the Chinese cash cow, but it is another matter when they become an instrument for creating rifts in Taiwan, undermining the public’s morale and facilitating the Chinese Communist Party’s “united front” efforts against Taiwan.
Therefore, there is no reason for Taiwanese to tolerate and excuse these celebrities. Any reasoning such as “beggars can’t be choosers” are groundless: I do not see other entertainers facing such dilemmas.
As China continues its aggression toward Taiwan, partly by its air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and engaging in relentless efforts to isolate Taiwan in the international community, Chang embraced the enemy by appearing on China’s National Day evening gala last year to say: “I feel the greatness of the nation in my bones.”
Was Chang actually praising China’s unjust bullying of Taiwan?
The actions of these entertainers are simply aiding and colluding with the enemy.
China has always claimed that “pro-independence entertainers” should be blacklisted for their “treachery” of “biting the Chinese hand that feeds them.” Under the same principle, Taiwanese should not allow these “pro-Beijing entertainers” to “bite the Taiwanese hand that feeds them.”
During his time in China, Hsiao has been busy showing his support of “one China” with remarks such as “Chinese have always been nourished by the Long River and Yellow River,” and singing We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌) at the gala — a propaganda song meant to demonstrate that Taiwan and China “have always been one family” — while acting as if nothing happened on his return to Taiwan.
It would be a great disservice to “pro-independence entertainers” — those who resist the alluring Chinese market to retain local values — if Hsiao is allowed to appear on talk shows, sell albums, tour in concerts, appear in commercials and sell his own brand of instant noodles in Taiwan.
If the government does not act, its acquiescence would be seen as a passive encouragement for more entertainers to follow in Hsiao’s footsteps.
Since the Taiwanese market seems trivial to these entertainers, Taiwan should not show these “traitors” any magnanimity, for they would not be grateful. Furthermore, it should not be left for the market to decide their fates, as these entertainers are no doubt exploiting the forgiving and benevolent nature of Taiwanese.
As Taiwan is a democratic country, there would be voices that object to restricting the entertainers’ freedom to perform. I am not against these celebrities performing commercially, but they should be banned from politically related events.
When former US president Donald Trump assumed office in 2017, he implemented measures to counter China’s “sharp power,” which was supported by many Western countries.
Just as China implements strict censorship of free speech at home, it is aggressive in its hostility to freedom in the US and Europe. Beijing is sugarcoating its authoritarianism and dictatorship while it gnaws at the roots of democracy around the world.
Similarly, we must not allow China to take advantage of Taiwan’s freedom through its exploitation of Taiwanese entertainers. Their “political” performances in China have given Beijing an opportunity to sow the seeds of discord in our society and undermine Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.
There are citizens who feel that Taiwan should not be perturbed by those pro-Beijing entertainers and that we should demonstrate magnanimity by refraining from censoring entertainers in the way that China does.
If China abolishes its censorship, then Taiwan can open its gates to Chinese entertainers, just as it did with entertainers from other democratic countries.
In fact, China has begun a witch hunt on Taiwanese entertainers and label them as “pro-independence” whenever they display a Taiwanese identity. For this reason alone, “pro-independence entertainers” deserve our support and appreciation more than ever.
As for treacherous “pro-Beijing entertainers,” the National Communications Commission should hand out penalties according to proportionality through transparent and public procedures. Otherwise, Taiwan would become a land where friends and enemies, good and bad, are all mixed up.
Fan Shih-ping is a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s Department of East Asian Studies.
Translated by Rita Wang
Incredibly, more than two years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no explanation for the origins of the virus that is universally agreed to. Nobody is more pleased at this state of affairs than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has mounted a massive propaganda operation to cover up its culpability for the global health crisis. Fortunately, cover-ups are increasingly difficult to pull off in the age of the Internet. Paper files that would have previously found their way into the shredder or become “lost” down the back of a filing cabinet are now recorded for
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s WeChat account, which was opened in 2019 for direct communication with Chinese-Australians prior to an election, was hijacked in October last year, with the account name changed from ScottMorrison2019 to Aus-Chinese New Living, and began posting pro-China political propaganda. Since as early as July last year, Morrison and his assistants have been unable to log in to the account. Repeated attempts to contact WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd to retrieve the account were unsuccessful, with all e-mails going unanswered. However, the account of an Australian lawmaker who recently criticized Morrison for “spreading lies” about a
Since Taiwan’s accession to the WTO in 2002, China has used its political clout and massive market to influence the international community’s attitude toward the nation’s participation in international organizations. On Taiwan’s long road to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), apart from complying with organizational rules and negotiating trade conditions with member states, the nation should focus on critical links such as whether the CPTPP commission would commence the accession process with Taiwan, and whether it would establish a working group to negotiate Taiwan’s accession on a consensus basis. It should also resolve member states’ political
Beijing’s growing arrogance and coercion toward nations that do not share its viewpoints have made China a feared power rather than a loved power. Since overtaking Japan as the world’s second-largest economy in 2010, China has expanded its economic power and martial prowess, utilizing this advantage to buy kowtows from weaker states, notably those in Southeast Asia, such as Cambodia and Laos. After accumulating this excessive power, Chinese leaders have become overly satisfied. With the rise of his political authority, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought a stronger role on the global stage, coining the term “Chinese Dream” to forge the