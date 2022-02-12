China has announced two new measures for Internet management.
The first is a revised regulation for cybersecurity review that is to take effect on Tuesday and require Internet companies holding the data of more than 1 million users to undergo a network security review before they can list overseas. The regulation also applies to companies that “affect or may affect national security.”
The threshold is not high — almost all Chinese Internet companies that are capable of going public overseas have more than 1 million users.
Moreover, as the new regulation does not specify whether it also applies retroactively, it will increase the uncertainty Internet companies face when developing their business.
It is also unclear to which other companies that process user data, but remain below the threshold, the regulation applies, as it does not define what “affecting national security” means.
The regulation lists key factors for evaluation, but based on China’s poor record in law enforcement, it leaves a lot of space for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to clamp down on Internet companies at will.
The other new measure, to take effect on March 1, is to govern the way technology companies can use recommendation algorithms and requires algorithm-based service providers to “adhere to mainstream values, actively disseminate positive energy, and to not use algorithms to engage in illegal activities or disseminate illegal information.”
Algorithms are one of the most widely used artificial intelligence technologies.
Many countries have scruples about supervising the highly complex algorithms, as it is difficult to predict how state intervention would affect the technology sector’s innovative potential. China “leads” the world in stipulating such a law, which might do more harm than good.
The biggest effect on companies would probably not be the fines imposed for breaching the regulation, but investigations as to whether a breach has occurred, with the CCP potentially accessing the source code of the algorithms that are critical to business secrets.
That chilling effect would inevitably kill the incentive for enterprises to innovate.
The regulation requires that companies’ Web sites, featured pieces, trending articles and pop-up windows “actively present content that conforms to mainstream values,” but it does not specify what it means by “positive energy” or “mainstream values,” giving the CCP greater control over public opinion on the Internet.
It essentially stamps the CCP’s mark firmly on the algorithms of Chinese private enterprises.
Intimidation is an important means for authoritarian or totalitarian regimes to consolidate power. In the past few years, the CCP has reinforced its propaganda about the threat the West allegedly poses to China, coupled with stipulating lots of Internet and investment regulations, to ensure that anyone or anything considered unfavorable to the CCP regime would be suppressed and controlled in the name of “national security” and to counteract “infiltration by Western forces.”
This is the way the CCP suppresses unfavorable political opinions at the smallest cost possible. It might be effective in the short term, but in the long term, it might suppress and limit social development and business innovation, and damage China’s investment environment, gradually eroding the very foundation of the CCP’s power base.
Kung Hsien-tai is director of the ethics department of Taiwan Financial Holdings.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
Incredibly, more than two years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no explanation for the origins of the virus that is universally agreed to. Nobody is more pleased at this state of affairs than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has mounted a massive propaganda operation to cover up its culpability for the global health crisis. Fortunately, cover-ups are increasingly difficult to pull off in the age of the Internet. Paper files that would have previously found their way into the shredder or become “lost” down the back of a filing cabinet are now recorded for
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s WeChat account, which was opened in 2019 for direct communication with Chinese-Australians prior to an election, was hijacked in October last year, with the account name changed from ScottMorrison2019 to Aus-Chinese New Living, and began posting pro-China political propaganda. Since as early as July last year, Morrison and his assistants have been unable to log in to the account. Repeated attempts to contact WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd to retrieve the account were unsuccessful, with all e-mails going unanswered. However, the account of an Australian lawmaker who recently criticized Morrison for “spreading lies” about a
Since Taiwan’s accession to the WTO in 2002, China has used its political clout and massive market to influence the international community’s attitude toward the nation’s participation in international organizations. On Taiwan’s long road to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), apart from complying with organizational rules and negotiating trade conditions with member states, the nation should focus on critical links such as whether the CPTPP commission would commence the accession process with Taiwan, and whether it would establish a working group to negotiate Taiwan’s accession on a consensus basis. It should also resolve member states’ political
The Year of the Tiger began with great concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases and escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions. Despite the global public health and geopolitical crises, China launched an elaborate and choreographed ceremony to start the Winter Olympics, making Beijing the world’s first city to host the summer and winter Games. A stark political message is embedded in the leadership summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place before the opening ceremony, solidifying deep bilateral ties against the US. How Xi and Putin set out to create a multipolar world with different centers of