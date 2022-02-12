The US on Tuesday approved a US$100 million sale of arms and related services to Taiwan.
The package, which is expected to be formally confirmed by the US Congress next month, includes the “services support, designed to sustain, maintain, and improve” Taiwan’s Patriot missile systems, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
Such missile systems are of growing importance to Taiwan’s defenses in the face of increasing Chinese incursions into the nation’s air defense identification zone, and the Ministry of National Defense should station more launch vehicles for Patriots and other missile systems on the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), as they are closest to the sites of the incursions.
The ministry should also speed up production of indigenous Ta Chiang-class corvettes, and outfit them with surface-to-air missile systems to patrol the waters near the Pratas Islands. This could take some pressure off the air force, which is strained by intercepting the incursions.
These interceptions also hamper training, as more experienced pilots are usually dispatched to fly the missions, the Central News Agency reported on Wednesday last week.
Pilot error is the most common reason for crashes involving Taiwanese jet fighters, and more training would be needed to prevent fatal incidents such as that which took the life of air force pilot Chen Yi (陳奕) on Jan. 11, the report said.
Institute for National Defense and Security Research senior researcher Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) in March last year suggested that the military use armed drones — such as the MQ-9, equipped with AIM-9 missiles — for defensive air patrols.
The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology has also developed drones, and the ministry in December last year said it expects to next month strike a deal to procure US-made MQ-9 Reaper drones.
The ministry could station such long-range, heavy-duty drones on the Pratas Islands and Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島) in the South China Sea, Pengjia Islet (彭佳嶼) off northern Taiwan proper, and Kinmen, Lienchang and Penghu counties. Coupled with radar and automated defense systems, stationing the drones would contribute to turning Taiwan into a “porcupine island,” while taking pressure off the air force.
Drones could also help defend against China’s electronic warfare, such as when it dispatches J-16D fighters, as Beijing did in its latest incursion. The ministry could also use drones for intelligence gathering in the South China Sea and along the Chinese coast, and share its findings with the US and Japan. Ultimately, Taiwan needs to coordinate with friendly nations in the event of a Chinese attack, as networking and information sharing would be in the best interest of the parties involved.
National Policy Foundation researcher Chieh Chung (揭仲) on Jan. 24 said that a large Chinese incursion the day before was meant to send a message to Tokyo and Washington. It is evidence that Beijing recognizes the US and Japan’s shared interest with regard to defending Taiwan.
A strong show of unity between the three countries, as well as Australia, would cause Beijing to think twice before acting aggressively in the Taiwan Strait.
The pressure that Chinese incursions put on the air force shows that Taiwan should focus more on automated defense systems, as well as cooperation with like-minded partners, including intelligence sharing and joint drills, which would be a strong deterrent against Chinese aggression.
Incredibly, more than two years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no explanation for the origins of the virus that is universally agreed to. Nobody is more pleased at this state of affairs than the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has mounted a massive propaganda operation to cover up its culpability for the global health crisis. Fortunately, cover-ups are increasingly difficult to pull off in the age of the Internet. Paper files that would have previously found their way into the shredder or become “lost” down the back of a filing cabinet are now recorded for
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s WeChat account, which was opened in 2019 for direct communication with Chinese-Australians prior to an election, was hijacked in October last year, with the account name changed from ScottMorrison2019 to Aus-Chinese New Living, and began posting pro-China political propaganda. Since as early as July last year, Morrison and his assistants have been unable to log in to the account. Repeated attempts to contact WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd to retrieve the account were unsuccessful, with all e-mails going unanswered. However, the account of an Australian lawmaker who recently criticized Morrison for “spreading lies” about a
Since Taiwan’s accession to the WTO in 2002, China has used its political clout and massive market to influence the international community’s attitude toward the nation’s participation in international organizations. On Taiwan’s long road to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), apart from complying with organizational rules and negotiating trade conditions with member states, the nation should focus on critical links such as whether the CPTPP commission would commence the accession process with Taiwan, and whether it would establish a working group to negotiate Taiwan’s accession on a consensus basis. It should also resolve member states’ political
The Year of the Tiger began with great concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases and escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions. Despite the global public health and geopolitical crises, China launched an elaborate and choreographed ceremony to start the Winter Olympics, making Beijing the world’s first city to host the summer and winter Games. A stark political message is embedded in the leadership summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place before the opening ceremony, solidifying deep bilateral ties against the US. How Xi and Putin set out to create a multipolar world with different centers of