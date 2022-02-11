A Taiwanese higher education information Web site called Daxuewen (大學問) last month held an online talk titled “Helping Taiwan-Europe Connectivity Scholarship-holders Stay in Taiwan: Let the World See Taiwan.”
The talk was organized to support 443 international students from 17 European nations who are recipients of a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Taiwan-Europe Connectivity Scholarship. These exchange students, who came to Taiwan to learn Chinese or study an academic discipline, had without warning been informed in days prior that they must leave Taiwan once their student visas have expired.
Many of Taiwan’s public universities have called on the Ministry of Education (MOE) to show leniency.
My daughter is pursuing her studies at a university in Japan and has been forced to extend her stay in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she is sympathetic to the visa issue faced by foreign students in Taiwan, given the importance of completing one’s studies uninterrupted, and believes that the MOE and MOFA must work together to find a solution to the problem.
With the pandemic now entering a third year, and borders of many nations remaining virtually shut, it is common for overseas students to be left in limbo — unable to arrive or unable to leave.
Abnormal times call for abnormal measures. The government should be flexible and show some humanity by extending the visas of foreign students.
Not only did the Japanese government extend my daughter’s student visa, the Ito Foundation extended her scholarship for another year on account of the interruption caused by the pandemic. Our family is thrilled and grateful for the flexibility, kindness and warmth that Japan has shown our daughter, and given us a favorable impression of Japan’s government and society.
That Europe’s best students are willing to come to Taiwan to study Mandarin or an academic discipline will be of long-term benefit to Taiwan and European nations.
The government should consider extending the visas of European students studying in Taiwan so that they can complete their studies, which, through no fault of their own, have been affected by the pandemic.
Given that a number of public universities have already publicly called on the government to do so should give the MOE pause for thought.
The ministry cannot afford to turn a deaf ear to the problem, and MOFA must consider students’ concerns and extend the visas of Taiwan-Europe Connectivity Scholarship-holders. The benefit to students and to Taiwan should be self-evident.
The government must stop making excuses, stop dragging its feet and pragmatically deal with the matter.
Tsai Jr-keng is a retired elementary-school principal.
Translated by Edward Jones
Since Taiwan’s accession to the WTO in 2002, China has used its political clout and massive market to influence the international community’s attitude toward the nation’s participation in international organizations. On Taiwan’s long road to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), apart from complying with organizational rules and negotiating trade conditions with member states, the nation should focus on critical links such as whether the CPTPP commission would commence the accession process with Taiwan, and whether it would establish a working group to negotiate Taiwan’s accession on a consensus basis. It should also resolve member states’ political
The Year of the Tiger began with great concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases and escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions. Despite the global public health and geopolitical crises, China launched an elaborate and choreographed ceremony to start the Winter Olympics, making Beijing the world’s first city to host the summer and winter Games. A stark political message is embedded in the leadership summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place before the opening ceremony, solidifying deep bilateral ties against the US. How Xi and Putin set out to create a multipolar world with different centers of
On Jan. 18, Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) gave a lecture to college students at the Fourth Congressional Youth Experience Camp. Asked who would be the most suitable Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate in the 2024 presidential election, Jaw, brimming with confidence, said: “Me, of course. In terms of education, ability, integrity, vision and manner, even if you put me next to [Chinese President] Xi Jinping (習近平), I would be his equal.” Jaw’s remarks reveal his ignorance of China, as well as his headstrong character. Jaw said he is no less educated than Xi, who — according to Li Rui’s
A re-election is reportedly to be held for the board of Dajia Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), although few details are available. That a board re-election for a legal entity such as a temple is shrouded in mystery, with the secrecy even extending to something as fundamental as the temple’s charter, is deeply suspicious, leaving some people to presume that there is something dishonest going on. Former Non-Partisan Solidarity Union legislator Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), who allegedly has links to the criminal underworld, has been the temple’s chairman for more than two decades. Whether he would continue in