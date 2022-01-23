China has erred in its reading of Lithuania

By Tommy Lin 林逸民





Last year, China entered into a spat with Lithuania over Vilnius allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy using the name “Taiwan.” Beijing recalled its ambassadors from Lithuania and downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state to the “charge d’affaires” level.

In hindsight, China should realize that this move handed Lithuania on a plate to Taiwan.

China used its economic leverage as punishment. First, it tried to pressure German industry giant Continental AG to stop using Lithuanian-made components. When an EU trade commissioner said that Chinese customs were refusing to clear goods containing Lithuanian parts, China denied it was at fault, but it was too late; it had crossed the EU’s red line in adopting unfair trade measures.

China, which has been using its economic clout to bully others, underestimated Lithuania. What started as a diplomatic dispute evolved into an issue that concerns “safeguarding the European single market from attack.”

France, which has assumed the EU presidency, was keen to deploy anti-coercion trade measures. German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock said that the EU would stand in solidarity against China’s threats, while the US has voiced its support for Vilnius.

China then tried to stir up antagonistic sentiment between Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. The president had expressed his annoyance that he was not consulted on the name for the Taiwanese representative office.

To China’s grave disappointment, Nauseda was just expressing affronted feelings for the undermining of his authority on foreign relations, while Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis reiterated his support for Taiwan.

In an interview in November last year, Lithuanian Member of Parliament Matas Maldeikis, chairman of the Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan, said that the dispute between Nauseda and Simonyte is routine political rivalry in a democratic country.

Beijing’s inclination to take advantage of its trading partners has deteriorated relations with major countries and blocs. The EU, the US and NATO nations’ backing of Lithuania is not just about defending an ally, it is about teaching China a lesson.

The European Parliament is to continue supporting Taiwan by voting on two foreign policy reviews next month. The Common Foreign and Security Policy and Common Security and Defence Policy are said to include pro-Taiwan recommendations and are expected to pass.

Calling Taiwan by its name is not only an act of justice, but a necessity. Now that the EU is aligning with the US to rein in China, Taiwan is an indispensable ally in the anti-China coalition.

What of the name the Republic of China (ROC)? Because of China’s efforts to isolate Taiwan, it has only been able to participate in international activities under alternative names and pseudonyms.

Even though the political situation has changed, there remains a minority of Taiwanese who would like to keep the ROC name. However, if the name has not worked its magic in diplomatic affairs in the past, it would only create further confusion now.

The advocates of the ROC name can freely express their views in private, but in the realm of diplomatic affairs, the government should push for a Taiwanese agenda by using the name Taiwan.

Taiwan’s ability to use its actual name on the international stage should be a given.

Tommy Lin is director of Wu Fu Eye Clinic and president of the Formosa Republican Association.

Translated by Rita Wang