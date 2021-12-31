The Ministry of the Interior on Dec. 9 said it is seeking to amend the Equalization of Land Right Act (平均地權條例) and Real Estate Broking Management Act (不動產經紀業管理條例) to restrict property presales and transfers of presale contracts.
It would add stiffer punishments, with a maximum penalty of three years in prison or a fine of NT$50 million (US$1.81 million), to curb market speculation. Housing purchases would require a permit, transfers within five years of the original purchase would be prohibited, and a whistle-blower mechanism would be set up, the ministry said.
The measures, aimed at cooling the housing market, show that an integrated housing and land tax revision in July has done little to curb real-estate speculation, with major indicators showing how hot the real-estate market remains.
Property deals are to reach a six-year high this year. In 2016, 245,396 properties were transferred, the lowest since 2001, before the figure started climbing again to 326,589 last year. As of October, this year’s count was 279,039, and the total is expected to exceed that of last year.
Ministry data in October showed that there were 7,761 real-estate agents in Taiwan, up by 1,049 from the 6,712 in January last year.
Loans for property purchases and construction also reached new highs. In October, housing loans reached NT$8.62 trillion, and construction loans hit a record NT$2.73 trillion, leading to a significant increase in systemic risks in the financial system.
The ministry says that a housing price affordability rate of less than 30 percent means that mortgages are reasonably affordable. In the second quarter, Taiwan’s rate was 36.27 percent, and it was lower than 30 percent only in Keelung, Chiayi and Hsinchu cities, as well as Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, where 3.07 million people live, or 13 percent of the nation’s population of 23.41 million.
According to a ministry estimate, 87 percent of Taiwanese would find it difficult to pay off their mortgage.
There is a serious housing surplus, although supply continues to increase. Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics data showed that there were 166,000 vacant units in Taiwan last year, capable of housing 4.8 million people.
However, the number of new residential projects has been overwhelming this year, and the number of transferred properties has also increased. In other words, many people are buying property not as their primary place of residence, but as an investment or for resale, driving prices further up and making it difficult for low and middle-income earners to buy a home.
The agency estimates that Taiwan’s gross national income per capita would reach US$30,000 this year, but real-estate speculation has widened the wealth divide. Wealth is passed on, and so is poverty.
The government is responsible for creating a “stable, normal, safe and predictable life” for the populace. Housing is a fundamental human right and should not become an object of speculation, saddling people with a mortgage they can barely afford.
The government must solve the housing problem; it is not something the interior ministry can do alone. The central bank should also take more measures to tighten the mortgage percentage, increase mortgage interest rates and tighten construction financing, and the Ministry of Finance should reintroduce a housing tax and revise the law to increase it, with the goal of increasing the cost of holding property as an investment.
Curbing real-estate speculation can only be achieved through inter-ministerial efforts.
Wang Juei-hsing is a former head of the Taiwan Provincial Government’s Land Development Division.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
The year 2021 began with triumphal statements from Chinese leaders about “time and momentum” working in China’s favor. The year ends with American power in Asia on the rise and China’s power falling, according to the Asia Power Index, an annual data-driven assessment of relative power of states in the Indo-Pacific conducted by the Lowy Institute. These findings undercut China’s preferred strategic narrative. Beijing’s goal is to generate broad acceptance that China represents the future, America is in decline, and other countries would be wise to tether themselves to China’s rise rather than get pulled down by the United States. Chinese officials’
The media have had a field day with the post-divorce mud-slinging that occurred online between Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) and his ex-wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾). Wang on Monday last week posted an apology on Facebook, saying that he would take a break from the entertainment industry to make up for lost time with his parents and children. He said that he would transfer to Lee the deeds of her residence, as well as share the responsibility of providing for their children’s education and future expenses. Lee showed her goodwill by not taking legal action, after Wang and his father accused her of
Bigger is not necessarily better, especially as regards nations. In the business world, using the Boston Consulting Group matrix, a company or corporation might aid its growth and power by purchasing other select companies to add to its portfolio. Later, it might divest and choose to sell its “dogs” and even “cash cows” when they approach becoming clear liabilities. All this is done to please shareholders. The practice does not fit the world of nations, especially as regards the “big three”: the US, China and Russia. The world of people is not the same as the zero-sum game of business. To counter
Taiwan has had a packed agenda for the past few months. From recall elections and the four referendums to the upcoming legislative by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district, Taiwanese have been pouring time and energy into politics, which has been laborious. The voter turnout rate for the Dec. 18 referendum was 41.09 percent, far lower than the about 75 percent for last year’s presidential election. Since the referendum questions were about policymaking, not candidates, it was hardly surprising that it did not garner as much attention and interest. The referendum questions were proposed by pro-China elements within the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).